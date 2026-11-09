“If the CH wins the Cup, it’ll be with Jacob Fowler in goal.”

Jacob Fowler has put up impressive stats since the start of the season.

He has an 8-1-1 record, but it goes beyond that: the goaltender ranks 6th in the NHL in goals-against average (2.15) and is also ranked 2nd in the entire league in save percentage (.925).

It's hard to ask for anything better, right?



The guy has a big reputation: he's been a winner everywhere he's played since the start of his young career, and we're seeing that right now. We're seeing just how much he's capable of changing games all on his own.

It's simple: Fowler is so impressive right now that he's making José Théodore believe he'll be the one in net if the Habs win the Stanley Cup in the near future.

Théo talked about it in a recent episode of the podcast La game dans la game (hosted by Marc Denis):



“If the Habs win the Cup, it'll be with Jacob Fowler in net.” — José Théodore

You can't make this stuff up!

I don't blame José Théodore, and I don't think it's a crappy take either.

But it has to be said: it's pretty wild to see Fowler being talked about like this when he's just started his career in the National Hockey League. And it also shows two things.

1. If Fowler is getting so much attention for the right reasons, it's because he's been truly, truly impressive since the start of the season. He had a few rough minutes against the Jets, but other than that… it's hard to criticize him!

2. It kind of confirms what we've seen in him over the past few years. He's been praised time and time again, and now he's proving to everyone that those glowing reviews were justified.

For now, at least, it makes for a really great story.

And we'll see in due time if it can end the right way!

In Brief

– That doesn't surprise me.

Elliotte Friedman – The FAN Hockey Show – Peter Laviolette | I heard his interviews with Edmonton & Toronto were both really good too. Like, there are a lot of teams that were really into him. – 11/9 #Leafs #LetsGoOilers #GoKingsGo #NHL https://t.co/Zs60LgmGdU — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 9, 2026

– He deserves it.

Already cryinghttps://t.co/kQXhMiNxfr — Marina Maher (@marinakmaher) November 9, 2026

– Whoa!

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going all-in. ◽ JAX receives: DT Jordan Davis

◽ PHI receives: 2027 first-round pick, 2029 second-round pick More details on the trade (read for free): https://t.co/k1ejWXfWGk — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 9, 2026

– The photo is magical.

1966 Stanley Cup Semifinals: Blackhawks vs. Red Wings. Bobby Hull is checked along the boards as Bill Gadsby and Roger Crozier look on. #LGRW #Blackhawks

📸: Lee Balterman https://t.co/KrftGL1Hp1 — JOE (@JoeHockeyPics) November 9, 2026

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