Let's go back about two months, when the Canadiens' training camp was in full swing and David Reinbacher was playing excellent hockey.

If, at that time, I had told you that as of November 18, the Austrian would have played just one measly game with the Canadiens this season, would you have believed me?

Actually, probably… but you would likely have assumed it was because of an injury.

And yet, a quarter of the way through the season, Reino has indeed played just one measly game in the NHL in 2026–2027—and 15 with the Rocket. He won't be playing tonight either.

And yet, all told, he's spent more than ten days in the NHL since the start of the season. And that's why I, too, don't understand the game plan.

The Habs clearly have a plan for David Reinbacher. But I'm not sure I understand it. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) November 18, 2026

A young player like him needs to play in the NHL. But despite everything, it seems like any excuse will do to keep him from playing at the top level this season.

Adam Engstrom may be further along in his development and in the spotlight, but…

On October 14, during a game in Washington, Reinbacher was left out of the lineup. He had been called up that day for the second game of a back-to-back due to uncertainty surrounding Mike Matheson. It made sense not to see him play.

On October 20, three days after playing 9:09 against the Sabres at home, Reinbacher was left out of the lineup against the Sharks, but it wasn't a punishment. He was sent down to the Rocket the very next day even though the Habs were heading on the road… and he hasn't played in the NHL since.

Engstrom enters the lineup tonight in place of Reinbacher. It's not performance-based; St. Louis wants the young guys to play. Dobes starts. #Habs #Sharks — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) October 20, 2026

Then, he was recalled just three days ago—even though the Habs had been playing for quite some time with only six healthy defensemen due to Mike Matheson's injuries.

Reinbacher didn't play on Monday because he'd just played three games in Laval in quick succession… and now, he won't be playing tonight. We'll see if he'll be able to play tomorrow.

Am I the only one who doesn't fully understand why the defenseman isn't in uniform tonight? If the Canadiens want to keep him down there so he doesn't get thrown into the fray, that's fine. But they should call up another guy in his place.

It's all kind of weird.

In a Nutshell

– Yes.

« They're too slow so they're susceptible to pressure and everybody can see what they're doing » – @CraigJButton on the #GoHabsGo power play #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @gourmet_hockey https://t.co/9GeDP9oHIH — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) November 18, 2026

– Read this.

NEW on @TheAthletic: a deep dive into some of the disappointing teams—the Sabres, Mammoth, Sharks, and Leafs—and where they can go from here. Some have more hope than others.

Free to read ⤵️

https://t.co/W8n7QJUQv5 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 18, 2026

– Big game in Laval.

Another win for the #Rocket this morning against Belleville in Ottawa, 8-4. Three points each for Pastujov, Dauphin, and Davidson First game for Pierrick Dubé: 1 goal and a fight Power play 3/5—the league's best ratio at 33% Record: 13-3-2 #AHL — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) November 18, 2026

– News from Russia.

Alexander Zharovsky picked up an assist on this power-play goal this morning. 🏒👀⬇ @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Zharovsky #KHL https://t.co/Tn9vlMXfUF — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 18, 2026

SHORTY ALERT!!

🚨 Gleb Pugachyov SH (4) #GoHabsGo

🍎 Artyom Matyuk (10)

2-0 Chaika #MHL https://t.co/9x12OSjjEQ — Jeremy Garrett HNH (@HockeyNewsHub) November 18, 2026

– Interesting.