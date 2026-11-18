The Canadiens didn't practice this morning.

But since a few players skated before Martin St-Louis spoke to the media, it's clear that some guys put in extra time because they won't be playing tonight. That's standard practice.

Jakub Dobes, David Reinbacher (one wonders what it will take to see him play), and Florian Xhekaj—who were on the ice this morning—are therefore not expected to play tonight.

Essstras 🔵⚪️🔴 https://t.co/6o4NQ3wNws — Marc-André Perreault (@MA_PerreaultTVA) November 18, 2026

Marc-André Perreault (who is on site in New Jersey since tonight's game is on Prime) reported this on Twitter a few minutes ago.

We expect the Canadiens to confirm this information shortly.

Dobes and Reinbacher didn't play on Monday, but Florian Xhekaj was in the lineup. Brett Berard could therefore make his debut with the Canadiens tonight in New Jersey.

This also means that Dobes will likely play on Thursday in Carolina.

Details to follow…