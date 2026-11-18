Bad news for the Laval Rocket.

Luke Mittelstadt, the American Hockey League's leading scorer, is injured. According to the Canadiens' affiliate, he will miss a few weeks of action.

It's worth noting that the Rocket didn't even have the decency to say whether the injury was to his upper or lower body. All we know is that it's an injury that's expected to keep him out for two to four weeks.

Defenseman Luke Mittelstadt (injury) will be sidelined for approximately 2 to 4 weeks. Defenseman Luke Mittelstadt (injury) will be out for approximately 2 to 4 weeks. — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) November 18, 2026

With 24 points in 17 games, the defenseman is the only AHL player with at least 20 points this season in the AHL.

Reilly Walsh (17 points in as many games, second-leading scorer among AHL defensemen) will have to step up in Laval. Because without Mittelstadt and David Reinbacher—who was recently recalled by the Canadiens—the Rocket's blue line will be put to the test.

Speaking of David Reinbacher: when will he play for the Canadiens?

The fact that he didn't play on Monday (November 16) isn't necessarily surprising, considering that the defenseman played in Laval on November 11, 13, and 14.

But tonight? Will he play against the Devils?

We'll have answers later today. The Canadiens won't practice this morning, but there will be a media session at 11:45 a.m.

First game of a two-game series over two nights Read ↓ #GoHabsGo | @kfc_canada

https://t.co/8dXuoSUOw2 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 18, 2026

In any case, we'll be keeping an eye on a few decisions the team makes. Which goaltender will start tonight in New Jersey, and who will automatically start tomorrow night in Carolina?

We're also wondering if a spare player (David Reinbacher and Brett Berard are the guys left out right now) will play tonight. I'm not holding my breath for a change on offense, unless something unexpected happens.

In a Nutshell

– Weird.

The NHL and Brad Treliving have opened a Pandora's box with the 2025 trade deadline. Could the Maple Leafs spark a bidding war with Boston and Philadelphia? If Toronto's draft pick lands in the top 10, things are going to get pretty hectic behind the scenes… https://t.co/ZcfwKwpoTi — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) November 18, 2026

– Hehe.

These guys have been stepping up BIG TIME for their teams this season 🔥 Who are we missing? https://t.co/OenkdbFOOG — BarDown (@BarDown) November 18, 2026

– In my opinion, the Dodgers are still the team to beat.