At the end of the season, the Canadiens will have six NHL-caliber unrestricted free agents.

While Samuel Montembeault, Chris Kreider, and Kirby Dach may not be the ones drawing the most attention, the other three players are worth discussing.

Alexandre Carrier, Josh Anderson, and Phillip Danault are players who are sure to be the subject of much discussion in the Canadiens' front office.

Arpon Basu, who spoke with Carrier about this, is right when he says—in an article on the subject for The Athletic—that the Canadiens defenseman is in a different situation than the other two.

After all, Anderson and Danault have already signed the biggest contracts of their careers, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them take a pay cut to stay in town and potentially finish their careers here.

On Alexandre Carrier and how he views his impending UFA status and future with the Canadiens: https://t.co/xO4yOtobLx — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) November 18, 2026

Note: We're not saying Carrier wouldn't want to do that. But just looking at his profile, it's clear that Carrier is on track to sign the biggest contract of his career.

And if he does so as a free agent, he won't face much competition on the market, which could work in his favor.

Basically, Carrier has confirmed that he's happy here, but that the Canadiens' management hasn't yet begun discussions with his camp to extend his contract.

He obviously expects this to happen before the March 1 trade deadline. He'd also like a five-year contract.

In my view, here's what's going on: the Canadiens know full well that the Quebec native—who has a young family and a wife who works in the medical field in Montreal—wants to stay. And the defenseman doesn't want to give the club all the leverage either, which is only natural.

I get the impression it's going to come down to this: just how hard will HuGo play hardball in negotiations to take advantage of the fact that Carrier clearly has an incentive to stay in Montreal?

Overtime

Because I'm convinced that the defenseman is willing, to a certain extent, to do what the others have done and leave a little money on the table to stay here.

But what does “a little” money mean?