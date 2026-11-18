The Canadiens like to extend their young players' contracts quickly.

Marc Bergevin did this with Nick Suzuki in 2021, and Kent Hughes has continued the trend. Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Ivan Demidov, Lane Hutson, and Kaiden Guhle have all signed long-term deals right after their entry-level contracts expired.

We're talking about eight-year contracts, except for Guhle, who has a six-year deal in hand.

Naturally, one question comes to mind: Will Jacob Fowler be the next Canadiens player to follow this trend—that of signing a big contract right after his entry-level contract?

It's possible.

Pierre Dorion, who served as the Senators' GM for a few years, actually addressed this very topic on 5 à 7 yesterday. And it's a really interesting question.

After all, the Habs can afford to pay their young players. And most of the time, giving young players a substantial amount of money before their contract expires ends up working in the team's favor. Fowler will be eligible to sign next summer, and his current contract runs through 2028.

Despite yesterday's loss to the Rangers, do you think Jacob Fowler is gaining confidence with every game? #bet365 https://t.co/ZOjWWMPXLI — La Poche Bleue (@lapochebleue) November 18, 2026

Obviously, we're bringing this up well in advance since it can't happen until next July 1. But given the Canadiens' trends, it's something to think about.

After all, Hughes loves to make moves like this; he believes in Fowler, he sees his value rising day by day (due to market conditions and the young American's performance), and he did the same with Jakub Dobes.

So it's not illogical to think the Canadiens are considering it. Right?

Of course, you'll tell me that the goaltending market isn't subject to the salary surge that's been affecting young NHL players for the past five months, and you'll tell me that the Canadiens, seeing how things went with Dobes, might think twice before signing Fowler, who's still young.

That's true. But that's exactly why the debate exists: both sides have a case. After all, Fowler's next contract (whenever it comes) is bound to generate a lot of discussion.

And we have every right to wonder what the Canadiens think about all this.

In a Nutshell

– Big trade.

Six players are involved. https://t.co/nSHsOgdGqH https://t.co/cpZsl6nuIb — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 18, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Darren Dreger – OverDrive – #NHLBruins | The Boston Bruins have been after Edvinsson for weeks now – 11/17 #LGRW #NHL https://t.co/20demupaIG — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 18, 2026

– Oh, really?