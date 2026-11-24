We know that Ivan Demidov won't be traveling to the West with the Canadiens starting today.

However, Martin St-Louis confirmed that there is a possibility Demidov could join his teammates on the road later in the trip.

Interesting…

Martin St-Louis mentions that it's possible Ivan Demidov could join the team during the road trip to the Western United States. @CanadiensMTL @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) November 24, 2026

So even if he won't be on the flight to Denver today, the Russian could join the team in Vegas (for Saturday's game) or in Utah ahead of Monday's matchup.

That's good news for a player who's making strides in practice.

Far be it from me to be a party pooper, but the Canadiens are playing in the beautiful city of Vegas on Saturday afternoon (4 p.m. Montreal time) and will have the next day off.

Is it possible that the timing is perfect for a rookies' party and that the forward will be there mainly for that?

Details to follow…