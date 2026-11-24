For the first time since he was injured, Ivan Demidov has begun regular practice with the team.

Note: I didn't say he trained with the others. What I'm saying is that he was there, with the others, when Martin St-Louis gave instructions to his players after 11:30 a.m.

Then he left when the guys started practicing the power play.

Ivan Demidov stayed on the bench for a few minutes at the start of practice while the team worked on the power play. He left shortly after. @DLCoulisses https://t.co/hUCWj8AYwg — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 24, 2026

It should be noted, however, that he skated for over an hour this morning. He started out on his own (with Adam Nicholas, actually) and stayed as more players arrived early.

So he left after the official start of practice, which is the first time he's done that. And judging by the way he skated, he seems to be making progress.

Still, we mustn't forget that the Russian won't be on the road this afternoon. His return to the ice is clearly not yet considered imminent.

Stay tuned, then.

Otherwise, it's worth noting that practice focused quite a bit on the power play. Martin St-Louis offered advice to his first-unit players.

That includes Dylan Larkin, of course.

Right from the start of practice, the Canadiens worked on their power play with a first unit consisting of Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, Dylan Larkin, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Lane Hutson. 🔥👀⬇ @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Caufield #Suzuki #Larkin https://t.co/l47YtP25l8 — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 24, 2026

The guys on the first unit will have to step up, since one of them is at risk of losing his spot on the first power-play wave when Demidov returns to action.

Some will have to prove themselves indispensable again. #Slaf

In a Nutshell

– The Red Wings aren't the only ones who see untapped potential in Kirby Dach—his next team does, too.

“He's a young player who was drafted very high and who probably made the jump to the NHL too quickly […] That probably affected his confidence” https://t.co/zC0GAMrBEj — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 24, 2026

– The Quebec native is in action.

Newly acquired G Sam Montembeault at #RedWings practice; he's on IR. https://t.co/4sNTLbZMAo — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) November 24, 2026

– Why are they doing this on Twitter?

Our Hockey Operations team is now hiring for Director, Hockey Systems! Apply today » https://t.co/W8A7iXT9kU https://t.co/p6ua0XwHnq — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) November 23, 2026

– Jonathan Huberdeau is extending his stay in the AHL.