Dylan Larkin was officially traded to the Canadiens on Sunday night. On Monday morning, he was on the ice practicing, and last night, he played in a game.

Then, today, the team is heading to the United States for a week.

It's safe to say things have been pretty hectic in recent days for the former Detroit Red Wings captain, whose life is completely changing as a result of the trade.

Amid all this, he and his wife will need to find a new home. And since they're in town to stay, they can look for something permanent without worrying about the future.

But in the meantime, Renaud Lavoie reports that Larkin is staying with Cole Caufield.

Dylan Larkin is staying with his good friend Cole Caufield for now! @renlavoietva https://t.co/9Jti8IdrEp — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 24, 2026

We know the relationship between the two men is excellent. We imagine Caufield had a say in Larkin now being a member of the Canadiens.

After all, Larkin was free to choose his next destination, as we know.

It also makes sense to think that Larkin will help keep Caufield happy. After all, having one of his buddies close by can only be good for morale.

Keeping Caufield happy in Canada must be considered an important factor.

I'm not saying that Larkin will make Caufield more likely to want to stay when his contract expires. After all, 2031 is still a long way off—and Larkin will also be a free agent in 2031. A lot can happen between now and then.

But taking steps to make Caufield happy can't hurt someone who wants to get paid. Right?

In a Nutshell

– That's good.

Radkov Feeling More and More at Home in North America https://t.co/a3dSRvS6V9 — RDS (@RDSca) November 24, 2026

– Wow.

And Kris Bubic is headed to Cleveland. https://t.co/331gzD01Qp https://t.co/6M887cligt — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 24, 2026

– Kirby Dach has Dylan Larkin's locker.