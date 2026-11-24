When the team's owners decided to let Steve Yzerman go, one of their main hopes was to mend their relationship with Larkin.

The former Wings captain was clearly no longer happy with the direction the organization was taking, and management wanted to try to set things right. Except that what happened next was rather unusual: for much of the summer, Detroit didn't even bother to appoint a general manager to make hockey decisions.

And so the player found himself in a somewhat frustrating situation.

His agent, Pat Brisson, explained (to Real Kyper & Bourne) just how frustrating the situation was for his client at the time. And that's understandable… because it was as if Larkin was backed into a corner with no way to do anything about it.

Teams were calling the Red Wings while no one was in charge… It was a very frustrating process. — Pat Brisson

Two months with no one to handle the inquiries—that really pissed Larkin off. And that's understandable.

« Teams were calling the Red Wings when no one was in charge… It was a very frustrating process. » Dylan Larkin's agent, Pat Brisson, joins @RealKyper and @jtbourne to go behind the scenes on the deal. https://t.co/mXshuYfOtT — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 23, 2026

It's understandable why Larkin started to lose patience.

The owners in Detroit wanted to mend their relationship with their captain after letting Yzerman go, but the way they handled the transition to the new management may have had the opposite effect.

Because instead of reassuring their star player (and their captain at the time), it seems they simply gave him yet another reason to want to leave.

It's hard to ask a player to believe in the project when the people running the team don't seem to know where they're headed themselves… right?

Oh well. At the end of the day, it was the Canadiens who were able to capitalize on all of this. And at this point, that's what matters!

In a Nutshell

– Hehe.

Hutson came to watch Demidov during his solo practice Tuesday morning in Brossard 👀 #gohabsgo🔵⚪️🔴 https://t.co/EzyeqcV8nP — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) November 24, 2026

– The Larkin Effect!

NEW RECORD! 🔥 With over 93,070 VIEWS, our Sunday night episode on Dylan Larkin's trade to Montreal has become the MOST-WATCHED LIVE EPISODE IN LESS THAN 48 HOURS IN THE HISTORY OF OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL! 🤩 A huge THANK YOU to all our incredible listeners who have been with us for 8 SEASONS now! 🙌 Without you, none of this would be possible! 🫶 https://t.co/d7pONPqf0f — La Poche Bleue (@lapochebleue) November 24, 2026

– Things have to change.

Coach Martin St-Louis is struggling to understand the Canadiens' problems at home

https://t.co/aJ4BuhPaVn — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 24, 2026

– Good question.

Which of these two former Canadiens defensemen surprises you the most: Logan Mailloux or Justin Barron? https://t.co/aoMWbPYGKZ — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 24, 2026

– Too bad.