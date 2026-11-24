After years of searching for its second-line center, the Canadiens finally found him on Sunday night. The team made a trade to acquire Dylan Larkin, who joins Nick Suzuki to form a formidable center duo.

With Phillip Danault and Jake Evans rounding out the lineup, the team now has some very impressive depth, boasting four excellent centers across the entire 200 feet of the ice.

It's worth noting, however, that the Canadiens have also been linked to Nikita Kucherov in recent weeks. Larkin's arrival doesn't rule out a potential acquisition of Kucherov, but if that were to happen, it would likely be this summer rather than before the trade deadline.

But in Renaud Lavoie's view, that isn't necessarily a bad thing. The insider, speaking on Radio X, stated that, in his opinion, acquiring Kucherov instead of Larkin “would have caused problems” in the Habs' locker room.

That's why, according to Lavoie (who hasn't really seemed to want the Russian in Montreal for the past few weeks), acquiring Larkin is a better move than acquiring Kucherov would have been.

Lavoie explains that by landing Kucherov instead of a top-6 center, a player like Cole Caufield could have been pushed aside by the Russian and ended up playing on the wing with Jake Evans on the second line. And the insider clearly doesn't seem convinced he would have wanted to be separated from Nick Suzuki.

Larkin, on the other hand, isn't coming to town to push Suzuki aside: he's here as the team's second-line center, which is a significant difference.

Except that in reality, now that the team has found its second-line center, adding a winger like Kucherov might be easier for the team's big wingers to accept. Even if Kucherov arrives and takes a spot on the first line, Caufield (or Juraj Slafkovský, in reality) will still have a top-tier center in Larkin.

Larkin puts everyone in the right spot, and it's reasonable to think this could help the team acquire another big winger without alienating one of its own big forwards. And given that the Canadiens will likely have Kucherov in their sights this summer…

In Brief

– The Habs have arrived in Colorado.

📍 Colorado Always ready to go. Always checked in. #GoHabsGo | @AirCanada https://t.co/jRZibr7cln — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 25, 2026

– Interesting.

Frank Seravalli: The Bruins are one of those teams that have been eyeing Simon Edvinsson for a very long time; the Sharks are another; the Flyers have taken notice; the Capitals have taken notice; the Hurricanes have taken notice—Oilers Now (11/23) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 25, 2026

– Really?