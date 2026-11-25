Yesterday, the NHL decided to schedule a game.

That's unusual for a Tuesday… But it's Thanksgiving week in the United States.

The Oilers faced the Golden Knights and lost 5-3. That marks their fourth straight loss. During this streak, the team has allowed three, seven, and five goals on two separate occasions. The good old Oilers are back.

In the loss, Connor McDavid scored a goal, his 14th of the season. He now has 59 points in 27 games.

GEEZ, CONNOR MCDAVID 🫢 📺: @NHL_On_TNT & @hbomax ➡️ https://t.co/usQtBgmn31 https://t.co/yqSagYfdbq — NHL (@NHL) November 25, 2026

Evan Bouchard still has a powerful shot.

He assisted on Colton Dach's goal, and the puck even broke his stick.

Evan Bouchard shot that puck so hard it broke Colton Dach's stick 💥 📺: @NHL_On_TNT & @hbomax ➡️ https://t.co/usQtBgmn31 https://t.co/YqZKfYklmV — NHL (@NHL) November 25, 2026

Jack Eichel scored the game-winning goal for the Knights.

His second goal of the game.

Eichel—2 goals

McDavid—1 goal Time to update the 2015 redrafts? 🤣 https://t.co/uhTz6pZ4EK — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 25, 2026

No, he wouldn't be picked ahead of McDavid in a 2015 redraft…

Late in the game, Trevor Connelly scored the insurance goal into an empty net.

Trevor Connelly gives the Golden Knights some insurance 💪 https://t.co/JRWLlpFbBD — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 25, 2026

The young American finished the game with two goals and an assist, much to Simon Boisvert's delight.

Jacob Fowler has some competition for the Calder Trophy… The goaltender has a save percentage of .918 and a goals-against average of 2.31. The Knights' forward, meanwhile, has 19 points in 26 games, which is excellent.

A few players, including Cole Hutson, aren't far behind. One thing is certain: a member of the CH could at least be a finalist for the third consecutive year, following Lane Hutson, who won in 2025, and Ivan Demidov, who lost the Calder Trophy to Matthew Schaefer in 2026.

Overtime

– Vasily Podkolzin had given his team a glimmer of hope.

The Golden Knights and Oilers trade goals, but Vasily Podkolzin brings the Oilers back within one ☝️ 📺: Sportsnet https://t.co/zCc2K38zJQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 25, 2026

– Game highlights.

– Only four teams won't be playing tonight.