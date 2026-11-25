At a press conference on Tuesday, Kent Hughes stated that the Canadiens had done their homework regarding Dylan Larkin's attitude—as they typically do for the players they acquire.

The result? Hughes was impressed by what he heard.

As a result, he wasn't afraid to go after the player who will be tasked with improving the team's offense. If Larkin could help the power play, that would be a good start.

My column on the Canadiens hoping Dylan Larkin can help their power play and improve their home record—and why it's a good thing the #Habs are now on a three-game road trip: https://t.co/AUByRYvqa8 — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) November 25, 2026

But there are always two sides to every story.

Right now, over in Detroit, the guys in the locker room aren't exactly in “thanks for all the great years” mode when they think about Larkin's legacy in the city.

At least that's what one former player thinks.

Darren McCarty, who spent several years in Detroit and won four Stanley Cups with the Red Wings, says that Larkin's trade request went over very poorly in the locker room. He commends the players for handling the situation well in front of the cameras.

Detroit Red Wings LEGEND Darren McCarty says Dylan Larkin's “Welcome in the Locker Room was WORN OUT.” When he returned to the Red Wings, “it wasn't a welcome-back party.” https://t.co/rCN4CNBquc — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) November 24, 2026

This is what's being reported by the Woodward Sports Network X account.

In reality, we don't really doubt it. After all, we can imagine that such a request would cause quite a stir in the locker room. Especially since Larkin was the team's captain…

Is it because of this kind of attitude in the locker room that Larkin chose to leave the team after about ten games this season? Very possible.

It's a shame, however, that the police were even concerned for his safety. The Detroit News reported that the police even kept watch over his home when his request became public.

“Fans were pretty angry when that happened”

https://t.co/j1gNSevBqZ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 25, 2026

Remember that Moritz Seider sent a very unsubtle message to Larkin after the latter chose to leave the team in recent weeks. That pretty much proves McCarty's point.

In fact, Red Wings fans and players have every right to be angry at Larkin. The player also had the right to request a trade… and the Canadiens have every right to be proud of their new addition.

Everyone comes out ahead.

Sometimes, a change of scenery (both professionally and personally) can change everything. Now, Larkin is in a locker room where he's welcomed with open arms, and that's a good thing for everyone.

In Brief

– Things are going to get heated in Pittsburgh.

https://t.co/C6wauufFG7 — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 25, 2026

– Florian Xhekaj needs to play to his strengths. [TVAS]

– Stay tuned.

Barkov and Marchand could play tonight 👀

https://t.co/2OpTZxulSL — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 25, 2026

– That makes sense.

The young Capitals defenseman is looking to shake off the constant comparisons to his older brother. Article by @JFChaumontLNH 👉 https://t.co/NRlB77JNtB https://t.co/MVQ4ZZKgCy — NHL (@NHL_FR) November 25, 2026

– Stay tuned.