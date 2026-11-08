Ty France is generating a lot of interest

Ty France is coming off an excellent season in which he posted a .295 batting average with 21 home runs and a fWAR of 3.6 with the San Diego Padres. To say the least, this was unexpected for him.

The 32-year-old was a candidate to receive a qualifying offer after his best season yet. However, the Padres declined to extend one, and other MLB teams can now take advantage of that decision.

And it appears that France could be one of the first free agents to sign a contract during the offseason. In fact, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports that several Major League Baseball teams have already expressed interest in the former Padres first baseman.

And France himself will take advantage of this opportunity to be a free agent at just the right time to listen to all the offers coming his way.

I'm coming off a good season and I'm open to listening to everyone. It's not like I need to stay in one place. We've had the kids; we have a little more freedom now to move around the country. I love San Diego, and I really enjoyed my time there, but I also understand the business side of things.

We can expect France to seek a deal similar to Christian Walker's, as Walker signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the Houston Astros after the 2024 season.

That doesn't mean, however, that he'll be able to secure that much money, since it's worth noting that Walker averaged 31 home runs and 93 RBIs over the three seasons leading up to his entry into free agency.

Admittedly, France hits more singles and doubles, but an average of $20 million per season may be unrealistic in his case.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.