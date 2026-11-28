Big move by the Blue Jays.

The Toronto team has managed to sign left-handed pitcher Adrian Morejon as a free agent.

It was known that the Blue Jays and the Yankees were the front-runners in the race, and now Toronto has come out on top.

Mitch Bannon and Jeff Passan were the first to break the news.

BREAKING: Left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a five-year, $115 million contract, pending a physical, sources tell ESPN. The 27-year-old Morejon will receive the largest guaranteed contract ever for a relief pitcher, along with a $15 million signing bonus. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 28, 2026

At $115 million over five years (or $23 million per season), this is a historic record for a relief pitcher. That's no small feat.

It beats Edwin Diaz's $102 million.

The Blue Jays may need some offensive firepower, but they've just solidified their pitching staff for the foreseeable future.

Details to follow…

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