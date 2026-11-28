Adrian Morejon is joining the Blue Jays
Big move by the Blue Jays.
The Toronto team has managed to sign left-handed pitcher Adrian Morejon as a free agent.
It was known that the Blue Jays and the Yankees were the front-runners in the race, and now Toronto has come out on top.
Mitch Bannon and Jeff Passan were the first to break the news.
At $115 million over five years (or $23 million per season), this is a historic record for a relief pitcher. That's no small feat.
It beats Edwin Diaz's $102 million.
The Blue Jays may need some offensive firepower, but they've just solidified their pitching staff for the foreseeable future.
Details to follow…
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