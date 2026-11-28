Yesterday afternoon, it was reported that the Blue Jays had signed Jazz Chisholm Jr. to a one-year—or two-year—contract worth less than a qualifying offer.

Basically, he's guaranteed to earn at least $20 million in 2027 (assuming a full season, of course), and he has a $16 million option for 2028.

If he declines it, the Blue Jays can either let him become a free agent or retain him for $40 million in 2028. It's their call if the player turns down his $16 million option.

Obviously, since Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a polarizing figure, the signing is causing quite a stir. What do I take away from all this?

1. After Kaima Taira, the Blue Jays have managed to sign another player who earns between $16 million and $20 million per season.

Yes, the team does sometimes manage to sign good players.

In both cases, there are risks. With the Japanese pitcher, it's about durability on the mound.

And for Jazz, it's… something else.

2. Clearly, we need to talk about this. Jazz is a polarizing figure. He's the kind of player everyone talks about—and it's often for the wrong reasons.

The fact that he said he wanted $350 million a year ago and his prediction of a 50/50 season show that he can be completely out of touch.

Will he have a positive impact in the Blue Jays' locker room? Will he put a smile back on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s face next year?

We'll see.

The newcomer is capable of both the best and the worst. https://t.co/PTiiGp92j0 https://t.co/aNG3gsrTSr — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 28, 2026

3. He spent a little over two years with the Yankees. At first, things went well, and he performed well. He was a game-changer.

But eventually, he had run his course.

Being constantly in the public eye was undoubtedly a source of joy for him, but it wasn't good for his organization.

Will the Blue Jays be able to trade him next year? If Aaron Judge couldn't do it, I doubt it.

4. The Blue Jays shouldn't push him so hard that he loses his edge, but they'll need to make sure he stays in the lineup.

It's a fine line to walk. In the short term, it's doable. But in the long term, it's a bit more complicated.

5. The reason he was signed—even though he often shows a lack of respect for the game—is because the guy has talent.

And since he hasn't received a qualifying offer from the Yankees in recent weeks, the risk is even smaller.

After all, despite his struggles in 2026, he still has a higher WAR over the past three years than many of the Toronto club's key players.

He's an impact player.

Blue Jays fWAR leaders since 2024: Jazz Chisholm Jr.: 11.8

Alejandro Kirk: 10.2

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 10.1

Kevin Gausman: 9.6

George Springer: 7.2

Daulton Varsho: 6.5

Ernie Clement: 6.0

Dylan Cease: 5.5 The Blue Jays went after—and acquired—an IMPACT talent today. pic.twitter.com/La3UMYJhOa — Damon (@Damon98_) November 27, 2026

6. Chisholm Jr. is a player who can be solid defensively at second base, is very fast on the bases, and has a good bat—on his good days.

It's been 12 years since the Blue Jays had a 30-base-steal hitter (Jose Reyes, 2014), and Jazz can change that.

It's hard not to view this signing as anything but an A+. Even during a down season, Jazz posted 19 HRs, 41 SB, and 3.5 fWAR. He ranked in the 98th percentile in OAA. He would have led the Blue Jays in fWAR last season. Toronto also stole only 75 bases last season. https://t.co/X3N0lRHPN1 — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 27, 2026

7. Ernie Clement was told by team management that, in an ideal world, second base would no longer be his full-time position. Well, that's that.

I still see a scenario where using Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Kazuma Okamoto as designated hitters could help Clement get into quite a few games.

Jazz can also play as a DH and in the outfield… and I wouldn't be opposed to the idea of giving Andres Gimenez a break here and there.

I see Clement playing 140 games at positions 4, 5, and 6, if all goes well. But that would be in more advantageous roles, without forcing him to play every day.

8. As Keegan Matheson (MLB) points out, the 2015 or 2016 Blue Jays had players with strong personalities who made the team endearing.

In the best-case scenario, Jazz can bring those elements back and help the team on and off the field. In the worst-case scenario, he's a (major) distraction…

How the #BlueJays can get the most out of Jazz Chisholm Jr.: https://t.co/jg4ivC14j5 — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) November 28, 2026

9. Ultimately, no one expects him to hit 45 home runs like Marcus Semien did in 2021. That's to be expected.

But if he can bring a dynamic presence at the plate and on the bases, he'll be a solid addition for a team that desperately needs offense.

Of course, Jazz will always draw attention for what he says when he's not on the field. And there's no guarantee for the Blue Jays that things will go smoothly.

It's a real gamble. It remains to be seen whether the Blue Jays will come out on top.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.