Through Jérémy Filosa of 98.5, we learned that Minister Stéphane Paquet had announced that work on the Olympic Stadium would continue. This is big news for the sports world in particular, because even though the famous facility won't open until 2029 or 2030, the various sports-specific configurations could have a positive impact on future investments aimed at attracting or retaining teams in the city.

I'm referring, of course, to baseball and soccer. Indeed, Major League Baseball's awarding of new franchises as part of a future expansion of the current league structure depends on the quality of the existing infrastructure.

Furthermore, a state-of-the-art Olympic Stadium would give Montreal a strong case for hosting one of the two franchises that will join the major leagues.

Confirmation from the PQ: Construction will be completed | Stadium: “A huge day for the future of sports and entertainment in Montreal” https://t.co/DjeoZ8Zkcx — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) November 27, 2026

Yes, building a new downtown stadium would be a must, but being able to rely on a renovated facility that's ready to host games immediately is a major advantage. Keep in mind that even without a major league stadium, Las Vegas has managed to attract the A's, who are set to play in Sacramento until the new stadium in the Nevada desert is completed. This move isn't happening under the best circumstances, but it's very real.

Montreal wouldn't have to wait to see a team settle in the city, since the current stadium would be ready to go when the time comes.

Many Montrealers feared that the new Parti Québécois government would abandon the project in order to invest the funds promised by the Coalition Avenir Québec some time earlier in other projects.

Yesterday's announcement has therefore reassured almost everyone—though many people still feel that this project does not address the current realities facing the city's residents and would have liked to see the government make more sensible and responsible choices.

As for the future of CF Montréal—a soccer team whose presence in Quebec is highly uncertain following the announcement that Joey Saputo himself is selling the club—seeing the renovation work continue would significantly increase the chances of attracting new local investors interested in keeping the team in the city.

In either case, the announcement made by the Minister of Economic Development, Innovation, and Energy and Minister responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal region represents another step toward hosting more sporting and cultural events in the eastern part of the city in the coming years.

As the saying goes, a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush. A renovated Olympic Stadium with a configuration that allows for baseball games brings us one step closer to the much-anticipated return of the Expos to Montreal and Quebec. A second Canadian team would make baseball even more popular across the country and add to the Toronto-Montreal rivalry.

The work on Olympic Stadium is tangible and, despite some reservations, is strengthening the city's standing in North American sports.

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