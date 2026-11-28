The Yankees and the Blue Jays are two teams to watch in the Adrian Morejon situation.

Are other teams after him? Yes. But those two teams come up more often in discussions.

In fact, right now, it looks like it's coming down to these two rivals.

And according to the rumors, it's possible that the left-handed reliever could make his decision today, less than 100 hours before the lockout begins.

According to sources, the left-handed relief pitcher market is moving quickly. Adrian Morejon's market is very strong. The Yankees and Blue Jays are among the finalists. A decision could come as early as today. Once Morejon signs, there could soon be more deals for Vesia, Okert, Minter, etc. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 28, 2026

In fact, it's very plausible that the reliever could command close to $100 million—the same amount Edwin Diaz received from the Mets a few years ago.

A five-year deal worth $20 million per year for the pitcher is a possibility—especially since wealthy clubs like the Yankees and the Blue Jays are in the mix.

With 2 days to go before the lockout, the Yankees remain focused on star left-handed reliever Adrian Morejón. The Blue Jays and others are thought to be in the mix. The price tag is close to $100M. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 28, 2026

Right now, based on what we're seeing publicly, the Yankees' chances of signing him seem pretty good. That appears to be Brian Cashman's top priority at the moment.

Is this just a smokescreen? Will another team manage to secure his services? Who knows. Anything is possible.

But in any case, the pitcher is in an enviable position… especially for a guy who'll be paid like a closer but wouldn't be the go-to guy in either Toronto or the Bronx.

It wouldn't be any different from his recent situation in San Diego with Mason Miller, in fact… and he could serve as the second pitcher in the ninth inning, if needed.

The record contract for a reliever belongs to Edwin Díaz. He signed a five-year, $102 million deal with the Mets in November 2022, from which he opted out after three years.

Free agent Adrian Morejon, who has the Yankees and Blue Jays making lucrative offers, could end up with a similar deal. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 28, 2026

Once Morejon signs, the chances of the market opening up for other relief pitchers will be better.

We'll see how the Blue Jays and Yankees react afterward. After all, at least one of the two clubs won't sign Morejon.

The Blue Jays have been busy, adding Kaima Taira and Jazz Chisholm Jr. But as of Saturday morning, they remain active behind the scenes. They're a finalist for Adrian Morejon, who may decide soon. And if not him, they're keeping their options open in a wide range of discussionshttps://t.co/WqviTdvOkf — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 28, 2026

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