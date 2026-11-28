By signing Jazz Chisholm Jr. for the coming year, the Toronto Blue Jays may have devised a two-pronged plan. The first is for the controversial second baseman to be as successful as he was in 2025 while adding offensive firepower to his new team, and the second is to put a smile back on the face of his new teammate, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

As we know, Chisholm Jr. is capable of both the best and the worst, and the Jays' front office certainly doesn't want the latter in his case as they look ahead to the upcoming 2027 season (if it happens).

Chisholm Jr., who spent the last two full seasons with the New York Yankees after being traded by the Miami Marlins in 2024, signed a one-year deal worth $20 million with the Toronto Blue Jays yesterday. The contract also includes an option for 2028.

A surprising signing if ever there was one, Chisholm Jr.'s move allows the Jays to fill a gap in the middle of the infield while adding a left-handed bat to the lineup. But above all, the arrival of the “enfant terrible” could reignite some enthusiasm in the team's leader: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Looking forward to the Jazz-Vlad partnership. Vlad is at his best when he's loose and having fun, and I think Jazz could bring out the best in him. Also looking forward to seeing how many people the two of them annoy for “not being serious enough” https://t.co/lv8f3IyjwF — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 27, 2026

The star power of the $500 million man has faded considerably over the past season, and the team's management has made it their mission to provide him with the right conditions to get him back on track.

Could the arrival of Jazz Chisholm Jr. in 2027 put Vlad Jr. back in the same situation he was in during the years he played alongside Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez? Those were years when the young Guerrero was having fun and felt more at home in the dugout than on the field.

At the time, some people felt that the two former teammates of number 27 were a bad influence on him and took steps to distance them from him.

Today, the reality is that Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s career has plateaued, and solutions must be considered to get him back on track. Will the arrival of the man in baggy pants—who also happens to be the most unpredictable athlete in the Majors—allow the team's highest-paid player to regain his dominance? The upcoming season will tell, but Guerrero Jr. himself seemed pleased with the club's latest signing.

Let's hope John Schneider doesn't end up with a whole host of problems on his hands and has to deal with the biggest distraction of the past decade, because the Jays' gamble would be a huge waste of time and $20 million poorly invested.

On the other hand, if Jazz plays at his best and performs at the same level as he did during his first full season in the Bronx in 2025—and if Vladimir Jr.'s offensive production returns to what it was before the 2026 season—it'll be a home run. This would prove that the team's front office had some serious instincts.

Although they didn't hit a home run (as is always the case at this time of year) by failing to land the biggest fish on the free-agent market (Tarik Skubal), the Jays are adding pieces to their roster like a kid building the latest Lego set he got for Christmas.

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