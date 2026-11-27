Incredible Revenue

In 2026, MLB generated $12.9 billion in revenue. But next week, there will be a lockout.

The MLB generated a record $12.9 BILLION in revenue during 2026. Yet we are only four days away from the second lockout in the last five years (https://t.co/ykmaWq88gp) pic.twitter.com/ctrVHXxmer — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 27, 2026

Henry Davis to Arizona

The Pirates acquire Tim Tawa.

Trade news: The Arizona Diamondbacks are acquiring catcher Henry Davis from the Pittsburgh Pirates for utility player Tim Tawa, sources tell ESPN. Davis, the former No. 1 overall pick, joins Gabriel Moreno, while the Pirates gain versatility with Tawa, who can play any position. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 27, 2026

Davis failed to live up to expectations in Pennsylvania.

The Pirates selected Davis with the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 and signed him to an underslot contract. That allowed them to draft Bubba Chandler. Other first-round picks that year included Jackson Merrill, Gavin Williams, Colton Cowser, Sal Frelick, and Colson Montgomery. Other notable players drafted later included James Wood,… https://t.co/V6Duapm0dh — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 27, 2026

Triston Casas in the Winter League

Good decision.

Welcome back, Triston! The Major League first baseman returns to the Tigres del Licey as a reinforcement for the remainder of the 2026–27 season. #Licey #ElGlorioso pic.twitter.com/i82prwtqQa — Tigres del Licey (@TigresdelLicey) November 27, 2026

The Impact of Taj Bradley

With him on the roster, the Twins are feeling confident.

Official

Alec Bohm is heading to Kansas City.

We have signed INF Alec Bohm to a two-year contract. Welcome to the Royals, Alec! pic.twitter.com/4Q6t3emnp3 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) November 27, 2026

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