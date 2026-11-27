MLB in Brief: Incredible Revenue | Henry Davis in Arizona
Incredible Revenue
In 2026, MLB generated $12.9 billion in revenue. But next week, there will be a lockout.
The MLB generated a record $12.9 BILLION in revenue during 2026.
Yet we are only four days away from the second lockout in the last five years
(https://t.co/ykmaWq88gp) pic.twitter.com/ctrVHXxmer
— Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 27, 2026
Henry Davis to Arizona
The Pirates acquire Tim Tawa.
Trade news: The Arizona Diamondbacks are acquiring catcher Henry Davis from the Pittsburgh Pirates for utility player Tim Tawa, sources tell ESPN. Davis, the former No. 1 overall pick, joins Gabriel Moreno, while the Pirates gain versatility with Tawa, who can play any position.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 27, 2026
Davis failed to live up to expectations in Pennsylvania.
The Pirates selected Davis with the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 and signed him to an underslot contract. That allowed them to draft Bubba Chandler.
Other first-round picks that year included Jackson Merrill, Gavin Williams, Colton Cowser, Sal Frelick, and Colson Montgomery.
Other notable players drafted later included James Wood,… https://t.co/V6Duapm0dh
— Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 27, 2026
Triston Casas in the Winter League
Good decision.
Welcome back, Triston!
The Major League first baseman returns to the Tigres del Licey as a reinforcement for the remainder of the 2026–27 season. #Licey #ElGlorioso pic.twitter.com/i82prwtqQa
— Tigres del Licey (@TigresdelLicey) November 27, 2026
The Impact of Taj Bradley
With him on the roster, the Twins are feeling confident.
@JLEWFifty believes the @Twins have a top rotation anchored by Taj Bradley.#NoPlaceLikeHere |
https://t.co/iXax8hx4iO pic.twitter.com/SXAhHFbuvr
— MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) November 27, 2026
Official
Alec Bohm is heading to Kansas City.
We have signed INF Alec Bohm to a two-year contract.
Welcome to the Royals, Alec! pic.twitter.com/4Q6t3emnp3
— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) November 27, 2026
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