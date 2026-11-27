Professional baseball will finally be returning to the Greater Montreal area.

It was a not-so-well-kept secret, but a team from the National Association of Professional Baseball (NAPB) will be coming to Saint-Constant in 2029.

We're talking about the new name for the Frontier League.

That's what journalist Benoît Rioux of Le Journal de Montréal reveals in an article on the subject. An announcement will be made on Monday in the South Shore town.

It's confirmed: professional baseball is returning to the Montreal area. An announcement will be made on Monday, according to information obtained by “Le Journal.” Please share the news! More details here… (@baseballquebec, @baseballcanada, @CDNBaseballNet) https://t.co/IWDCNYElDC pic.twitter.com/QXLYhhgYnT — Benoît Rioux – Journal de Montréal (@benrioux) November 27, 2026

This means that with Quebec City, Trois-Rivières, and Ottawa, the league will have four teams in Canada, three of which are in Quebec.

We didn't know which city would be chosen for such a project. But in the end, it's going to be in Saint-Constant. Good news for people living on the South Shore.

A new stadium will be built for the occasion. And even though it's not for MLB and it's not on the island, it's still pro baseball in the region.

It's worth noting that the team won't be called the Expos or the Royaux, but that fans will be surveyed (according to Benoît Rioux) to determine the franchise's name.

The project will also include a second baseball field and an arena that will be used to bring the QMJHL to the city. This could happen by 2030.

Mario Cecchini will join Steve Tahsler on Monday; they serve as commissioners of the QMJHL and the NAPB, respectively.

It's worth noting that Pierre Gendron (Sports Rousseau) and Mark Weightman are expected to be involved in the project.

While Quebec is no stranger to losing sports teams, seeing projects like this is excellent news.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.