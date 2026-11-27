A week ago, it was reported that the San Francisco Giants were listening to offers for pitcher Logan Webb, even though he has two years remaining on the five-year, $90 million contract he signed in April 2023—a $23 million year in 2027 and a $24 million year in 2028.

This isn't a huge surprise, as he no longer seems happy in the Bay Area after spending his entire career with the Giants so far.

From 2021 to 2025, Webb posted a record of 65 wins and 46 losses with a 3.19 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP, and 911 strikeouts in 968 and one-third innings pitched. Admittedly, the 2026 season was more challenging for him, but who can really perform well in such a struggling environment?

This means that several Major League Baseball teams will be interested in acquiring the 30-year-old's services. In fact, here are three of them, starting with the Atlanta Braves.

The Georgia-based team places a high value on Webb, as they tried to land him at the last trade deadline. With General Manager Alex Anthopoulos not in the habit of handing out big contracts on the free-agent market, it would make sense for the pitcher to land in Atlanta with two years remaining on his contract at a very reasonable price.

Next up are the San Diego Padres, who currently have only Randy Vasquez in their starting rotation. With Michael King's departure to free agency and the uncertain status of Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish, there's a huge hole on the mound—one that Webb could fill.

Finally, the Chicago Cubs. It's true that the Cubs have already signed Trevor Rogers for the modest sum of $120 million, but they can't stop there, as they've lost the services of Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, Kevin Gausman, Clay Holmes, David Peterson, Colin Rea, and Aaron Civale this winter.

This is a story to watch in the coming days—or, if not, after the lockout.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.