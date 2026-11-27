Credit: As our colleague Pascal Harvey pointed out in the latest episode of the Passion MLB Podcast, the St. Louis Cardinals need to bolster their starting rotation. We don’t expect the Cardinals to make any wildly extravagant moves, but a few well-chosen additions could go a long way toward helping them take their game to the […]

As our colleague Pascal Harvey pointed out in the latest episode of the Passion MLB Podcast, the St. Louis Cardinals need to bolster their starting rotation.

We don't expect the Cardinals to make any wildly extravagant moves, but a few well-chosen additions could go a long way toward helping them take their game to the next level after a 2026 season that far exceeded expectations.

And even though the pitching market has been evolving very quickly over the past few days, there are still plenty of viable pitchers available in this year's pool. Among them is Shane Bieber, who, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, has caught the Cardinals' interest.

The Cardinals are actively seeking pitchers, including starting pitchers open to short-term contracts and late-game relievers. According to sources, the Cardinals have been evaluating free agents Casey Mize, Shota Imanaga, Shane Bieber, Patrick Sandoval, and others.

That said, Sandoval is out of the picture after signing a three-year, $42 million contract with the Colorado Rockies.

Shota Imanaga, Shane Bieber, and Casey Mize are three of the free-agent pitchers on the #STLCards' radar:https://t.co/zEDumvNioQ pic.twitter.com/5rqralv3mU — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 27, 2026

This brings us back to Bieber, who appears to be the best option of the bunch for St. Louis. Although he missed most of the season due to arm issues, the right-hander still posted a record of five wins and two losses with a 4.37 ERA in eleven starts with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He's a veteran who can bring valuable experience to the Cardinals' young rotation, much like Dustin May did before he was traded.

Furthermore, at the next trade deadline, if the Cardinals aren't in the playoff race, they could send him elsewhere and get a small return in exchange.

Not to mention that the risk isn't great, since Bieber is expected to sign a one-year deal with an option for 2028.

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