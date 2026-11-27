There are only a few days left before the MLB lockout begins. Players who want to sign before then need to hurry.

Reminder: Players have until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. to sign. After that, it'll be business as usual once the next collective bargaining agreement is signed.

Among the players to watch before the lockout is Seiya Suzuki. The former Cubs outfielder has several teams chasing after him, and we can't wait to see what he'll do.

After all, there could be a domino effect (following the work stoppage, at this point) once he and Randy Arozarena find teams to sign with.

But what does Suzuki want?

According to Jon Heyman (New York Post), the outfielder is asking for more than $120 million on his next contract.

Seiya Suzuki Reportedly Asking For More Than $120MM https://t.co/P7UrlMdF32 pic.twitter.com/A3z3SCSPKS — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 27, 2026

It's worth noting that Teruaki Sato, a fellow Japanese player joining MLB from Japan, signed a $120 million deal with Chicago.

Basically, he's going to take Suzuki's spot in the outfield.

Does it make sense to think that Suzuki wants more money than Sato and that this is the reason behind the former Cub's salary demands? Possibly.

Keep in mind that right now, the Blue Jays, the Padres, and the Phillies are the three teams being mentioned in connection with this situation.

The Blue Jays are expected to sign a player of Suzuki's caliber, and they're a team with money to spend.

Is that where he'll end up? We'll find out in the coming days—or months.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.