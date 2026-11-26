Recently, the Blue Jays announced that they had not offered Davis Schneider a contract. As a result, they lost their rights to him.

In other words, he became an unrestricted free agent.

This brought an end to a long association of nearly 10 years between the organization and the player, who was drafted in 2017 and made his Major League debut in 2023.

His mustache and occasional clutch performances made him a fan favorite. But in reality, too often, he didn't deliver.

The outfielder, who has learned to play left field in recent years, doesn't hold it against the Blue Jays for letting him go, however.

In fact, as he told Danny Gallagher, he suspected this might happen. It's part of life.

In an exclusive interview with non-tendered Davis Schneider, he told me: “I was kind of expecting it. I knew it might happen. It's part of the business. It's part of the game. I'm not going to dwell on it too much. It's one of those things. Life goes on.” — Danny Gallagher (@dannogallagher7) November 21, 2026

Schneider still made a point of praising the people of Toronto, a city where he spent several years.

In his view, it's one of the best cities to play baseball in North America.

He called the Blue Jays' fans the best in the world, especially because they truly care about the players' success.

So that's a nice message.

(2) More Davis Schneider: “I spent 9½ years with the organization. Toronto is one of the greatest cities I could play for, in the whole country, in all of North America. It's such a great fan base that wants you to succeed. Toronto fans are the best in the world.” — Danny Gallagher (@dannogallagher7) November 21, 2026

During the current offseason (and for the past few years, to be honest), this is a recurring theme: the guys love playing in Toronto.

The fans and the way the club treats the players and their families are among the factors that make the Blue Jays attractive on the market. Good for the club.

This is also a major factor in the #BlueJays becoming a premier destination for Japanese stars, a trend I expect to continue. What Taira or Okamoto face when coming to MLB really isn't comparable to MLB free agents moving to a new city. Toronto has handled this very well. Word gets around. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) November 25, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.