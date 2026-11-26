In the purported public negotiations leading up to the next MLB collective bargaining agreement, the owners proposed a salary cap of $258.2 million coupled with a floor of $180.2 million, while the players' union responded with a proposal to retain the current luxury tax and raise its threshold to $300 million.

It is clear that a resolution to this issue is still a long way off. In fact, it is for this reason that just yesterday (Wednesday), the owners of the Manfred-led league filed a lawsuit against the Players Association in an effort to limit the association's leverage in the negotiations.

In a lawsuit filed in the Southern District of New York, MLB has asked a judge to declare that the league's impending lockout is legal under antitrust law.

The lawsuit aims to neutralize the threat that the MLBPA could pose by renouncing its status as the players' representative. This would allow the players to argue that the lockout is illegal and could open the door for them to sue Major League Baseball and hold it liable for the financial damages suffered by the players.

Come to think of it, as Evan Drelich of The Athletic points out, the New York Mets just awarded Tarik Skubal $450 million four days before suing him.

And the players' response was swift.

The lawsuit filed today by MLB is completely frivolous. We will respond appropriately, but MLB's decision to go to court in the middle of negotiations rather than negotiate in good faith is incredibly disappointing.

Once again, “good faith” is back in the spotlight. While it's true that this lawsuit is frivolous and that both sides should negotiate seriously instead of taking this to court, the players aren't much better.

The MLBPA responds to a lawsuit filed today by MLB in federal court: “The lawsuit filed today by MLB is completely frivolous. We will respond appropriately, but MLB's decision to run to court in the middle of negotiations rather than bargain in good faith is incredibly… — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) November 25, 2026

For the three people on the planet who still believed this labor dispute would be resolved quickly, this is yet another sign that it's going to be a long, ugly battle.

And baseball will be worse off than it is today once this war is over.

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