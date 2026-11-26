The Baltimore Orioles have missed a golden opportunity to build a team capable of achieving great things in recent seasons. All because of the inability of President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias to recognize that there was a huge hole in the starting rotation.

In fact, last season, the O's starting pitchers ranked 17th in MLB with a whopping 4.24 ERA. Furthermore, that same group of pitchers posted the fifth-highest WHIP (1.38), allowed the fifth-most walks (321), and gave up the fourth-highest batting average to opposing hitters (.263).

Admittedly, after losing Chris Bassitt and failing to retain Trevor Rogers—who instead chose to join the Chicago Cubs for a modest $120 million—Baltimore turned to Freddy Peralta.

But he may not be the solution the Orioles think they have on their hands. In his first season away from Milwaukee, Peralta posted a 4.99 ERA and allowed 17 home runs in 22 starts with the New York Mets.

It's true that after the trade that sent him to the Tampa Bay Rays, the 30-year-old rebounded and posted a 3.25 ERA in his last ten starts.

But this can be explained by the fact that Peralta's fastball has historically performed better in domed stadiums. Throughout his career, opposing batters have a .198 batting average and a .378 slugging percentage against his fastball in domed stadiums.

However, in open-air stadiums, opposing batters hit .250 with a slugging percentage of .401 against his fastball.

And we know that Oriole Park at Camden Yards doesn't have a roof, so for a pitcher who threw his fastball 53% of the time last season, this is likely to look a lot more like what we saw in Queens last year.

With a starting rotation consisting of Peralta, Kyle Bradish, Shane Baz, Cade Povich, and Brandon Young, the Orioles aren't out of the woods yet, as much as they seem to think they are.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.