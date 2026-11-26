Last week, the Colorado Rockies agreed to take on the entirety of Luis Castillo's contract, which runs through the 2026 season in Chicago.

Why? Because the Rockies' front office wanted to acquire Davis Martin.

So, without making a big deal out of it, the team agreed to spend money (and that's a risk, considering Castillo's 2026 season) to improve.

We wondered if the threat of a salary floor had pushed the Rockies to act this way (it surely did, in reality), but it doesn't matter: it's good news.

But that wasn't the end of it.

Last night, David Peterson and Patrick Sandoval joined the team. The two free agents chose Denver within minutes of each other, signing for $32 million over two years and $42 million over three years.

The Rockies, hellbent on improving their rotation, have now added Davis Martin, David Peterson, Patrick Sandoval, and Luis Castillo. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 26, 2026

Obviously, the Rockies paid a bit of a steep price for each player. Sandoval has missed quite a few games over the past three years in Anaheim and Boston: seeing him land a $42 million deal is still a surprise.

As for Peterson, he was offered just one year by the Cubs, the team with which he finished the 2026 season. It took two years to convince him to choose Colorado.

But that's exactly what we want to see: a club working hard to change the organization's dynamic. The team needed help on the mound, and four starting pitchers have joined the roster in the last week.

That doesn't make the Rockies a contender… or even a playoff team. But it's a step in the right direction.

PMLB

Enjoy the podcast.

Podcast from @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard and Pascal Harvey The inevitable lockout, Tarik Skubal's contract, and the Blue Jays' needs are on the agenda https://t.co/rMOpJ4jvkz — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) November 26, 2026

Tarik Skubal will be introduced to the New York media on December 1.

Tarik Skubal will be introduced to the media for the first time as a New York Met this Tuesday at Citi Field . We'll have LIVE coverage on SNY : Tuesday, December 1

: 12:30 p.m.

: SNY pic.twitter.com/AXbB62cNao — SNY (@SNYtv) November 25, 2026

The Twins have also decided to spend big.

Right-hander Kevin Ginkel and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a two-year, $18 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Ginkel joins the addition of Sonny Gray and the return of Ryan Jeffers as the Twins look to contend in 2027—and could add more. @Feinsand broke the news first. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 26, 2026

A new addition in Washington.

The Nationals and LHP A.J. Puk have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports, including @MLBNetwork insider @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/LPgRwE1bPu — MLB (@MLB) November 26, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.