Kevin Gausman Signs with the Tigers
Kevin Gausman has decided to continue his career in 2027. There were rumors last year that he might retire, but recently it seemed like he wanted to keep playing.
And now he has chosen his next destination.
The pitcher won't be returning to Chicago or Toronto; instead, he's chosen to settle in Detroit for the 2027 season.
He'll earn $25 million playing for the Tigers. Reports indicate it's a one-year deal.
Many Blue Jays fans wanted to see him back in Toronto. The signing of Kaima Taira likely meant the club had less need for a starter of that caliber.
If the 2027 schedule holds up (it won't), Gausman will be back in Toronto in mid-July.
The Cubs would have also benefited from bringing him back, given their need for pitchers. That said, he chose Detroit.
The Tigers are working hard to build a strong team.
Other signings
It's worth noting that the Colorado Rockies managed to convince David Peterson (who's from the area) to come pitch for them. He agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal… and he, too, is leaving the Cubs.
With Davis Martin and Luis Castillo, the team is revamping its rotation. We like that, even if it's tied to a potential salary floor.
The Guardians are also in spending mode. After Kris Bubic, Foster Griffin has now signed with Cleveland.
The pitcher, who finished the season there, will earn $48 million over three years.
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