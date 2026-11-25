Kevin Gausman has decided to continue his career in 2027. There were rumors last year that he might retire, but recently it seemed like he wanted to keep playing.

And now he has chosen his next destination.

The pitcher won't be returning to Chicago or Toronto; instead, he's chosen to settle in Detroit for the 2027 season.

He'll earn $25 million playing for the Tigers. Reports indicate it's a one-year deal.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Detroit Tigers have agreed to a one-year, $25 million contract, pending a physical, sources tell ESPN. Gausman, 35, is one of the best workhorses in baseball, having pitched the second-most innings of any pitcher since 2021. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 25, 2026

Many Blue Jays fans wanted to see him back in Toronto. The signing of Kaima Taira likely meant the club had less need for a starter of that caliber.

If the 2027 schedule holds up (it won't), Gausman will be back in Toronto in mid-July.

The Tigers and Gausman are scheduled to play in Toronto July 16–18. But the whole “2027 schedule” thing is a bit up in the air right now… — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) November 25, 2026

The Cubs would have also benefited from bringing him back, given their need for pitchers. That said, he chose Detroit.

The Tigers are working hard to build a strong team.

Other signings

It's worth noting that the Colorado Rockies managed to convince David Peterson (who's from the area) to come pitch for them. He agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal… and he, too, is leaving the Cubs.

With Davis Martin and Luis Castillo, the team is revamping its rotation. We like that, even if it's tied to a potential salary floor.

The Rockies have spent/taken on $58M in total salary to add 3 starters this winter. Is it because they're trying to actually improve? Trying to get a head start on reaching a potential salary floor? Both!? https://t.co/PnTgf1eqjO — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 26, 2026

The Guardians are also in spending mode. After Kris Bubic, Foster Griffin has now signed with Cleveland.

The pitcher, who finished the season there, will earn $48 million over three years.

BREAKING: Free-agent pitcher Foster Griffin and the Cleveland Guardians have agreed to a three-year, $48 million contract, pending a physical, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 25, 2026

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