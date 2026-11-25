If MLB's big contracts are already getting on your nerves, you always have the option of broadening your horizons. Professional baseball isn't the only option, and this column is here to prove it to you every week. It's right here in our own backyard, right here in Quebec, that the dreams of our local up-and-comers take shape. So, here are the latest stories involving our wonderful sport and its key players.

Let's start with the Canadian junior team, which will hold its spring training camp next April. The 29 invited players will head to Dunedin from April 14 to 23. Among all the players flying to Florida are the following five Quebecers: Charles-Étienne Drewitt, Justin Blouin, Arnold Ohanian, William Nolet, and Victor Cauchon.

Our representatives will aim to make their mark under the Florida sun in an effort to impress team officials. The young players will face off against teams made up of MLB prospects. In 2026, Canada took on prospects from Toronto, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Baltimore. The games will take place at the Blue Jays' training complex.

A major bombshell recently rocked the LBMQ when the Cardinals announced their grand return to Saint-Jérôme. After several seasons away from home, the organization will now be in action at Jacques-Locas Park. The team's 25th anniversary will also be celebrated in 2027, and fans will be delighted to learn that the new manager will be announced very soon.

The Bélisle League, for its part, will hold its traditional draft next February. As always, you can follow all the latest developments in your weekly newsletter.

In college baseball, the Drummondville Voltigeurs are already in recruitment mode for the 2027 fall season. The organization has used the last few days to announce the following signings.

Christophe Devost, a local product from the Marie-Rivier Riverains, was the first to reach an agreement with the CEGEP in question. Pitcher Laurent Lécuyer, of the Fadette Spartiates, is also joining the Voltigeurs. Finally, Gabriel Bureau, of the Mortagne Patriotes, is the most recent recruit to sign with the organization.

With three appearances in the RSEQ championship game, Drummondville aims to maintain the standards set from day one. Next year, the Voltigeurs will now attempt to win that famous final game for the very first time in their history. The current offseason will therefore be used to fine-tune everything. The CEGEP's open house is still scheduled for November 28.

Our home run of the week goes to Pierre-Olivier L'Espérance. The young man in question has just returned from Toronto, where he participated in the most recent edition of the Blue Jays Academy. This latest session was reserved exclusively for position players, and it was as a catcher that he enjoyed this unique experience.

It all began with a recommendation from Pierre-Olivier's father, who had suggested to the Blue Jays' executive team that they reach out to their fan base aged 13 and older. He had the opportunity to present the idea as one of six Canadians selected as a Game Day Owner last August. The idea was well received by Jeff Holloway, the academy's director, and the process moved forward.

Through social media, the Toronto organization launched a major contest open to youth ages 13 to 16. Pierre-Olivier earned a spot on the field at the Rogers Centre. The proud representative of the Saint-Bruno Blue Sox then traveled to Ontario with his family to participate in the baseball clinic.

Jean-Michel L'Espérance

Along with about a hundred other young people, he took part in various specialized intermediate-level workshops to hone his skills at his respective position. Since the catcher's position is technically very demanding, several aspects were covered. In particular, he learned how to handle wild pitches and passed balls. Training on the art of framing was also part of the program.

Women's baseball even played a major role during the day, as nearly 20% of the group consisted of girls. The coaching staff also included several women to teach the various techniques on the agenda.

Back in Quebec, Pierre-Olivier will now be able to put all the skills he's acquired into practice starting next season. This unique story reminds us that anything is possible. In closing, we've learned that the academy is even expected to announce additional dates across Canada for similar events. We'll keep you updated on the dates as they're announced throughout the province.

PMLB

Charles Davalan made a notable visit to Mortagne High School on Monday.

Andréanne Leblanc is the only one of our Quebec players to have re-signed with her original team in the WPBL. She will therefore be returning to San Francisco. Maïka Dumais, Élodie Ciamarro, and Ela Day-Bédard, for their part, are free to sign with the team of their choice.

There's been a roster move with the Capitales, as Japanese pitcher Masatoshi Sakurai is leaving for Winnipeg in the American Association.

Abraham Toro has been released by the Mayagüez Indios of the LBPRC in Puerto Rico.

The City of Quebec is finally allocating a $30 million budget to modernize Canac Stadium.

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