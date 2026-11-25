MLB in Brief: Alec Bohm in Kansas City | MLB Takes Action Against Players | Brandon Hyde in New York
Alec Bohm in Kansas City
He will replace Maikel Garcia on a two-year, $20 million contract—$10 million per season.
Bohm gets $20M, 2 years. Yankees' 3B options dwindling @Ken_Rosenthal 1st https://t.co/NQGjghKd5z
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 25, 2026
Brandon Hyde in New York
He becomes the Yankees' bench coach. He'll be reunited with Giancarlo Stanton, whom he managed in the minors in 2009.
Fun fact about new Yankees bench coach Brandon Hyde: He was Giancarlo Stanton's manager in 2009 for the Jacksonville Suns.
— larryfleisher (@larryfleisher) November 25, 2026
Joe Espada was a candidate. The two are brothers-in-law, but everything is fine between them.
Hyde was selected over former Astros manager Joe Espada. They are brothers-in-law and are spending Thanksgiving together. Sources: There are no hard feelings!!! https://t.co/sZSMo5yOxR
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 25, 2026
The Luis Ortiz Case
His wife texted him to delete evidence, leaving traces of her own in the process.
Luis Ortiz's wife told him to “delete the evidence” in a text exchange hours after a game in which he allegedly rigged a pitch for the benefit of bettors, according to evidence introduced in federal court: https://t.co/Vx7IGyP77M pic.twitter.com/Nj6iXZVnA2
— ESPN (@espn) November 24, 2026
The owners believe in themselves
They truly believe a salary cap will be implemented.
The owners “fully expect” to come out of the CBA negotiations with a salary cap — and will push for a hard cap on team spending, per @Buster_ESPN
(https://t.co/q5vLapOxLH) pic.twitter.com/CvQxr0STM9
— Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 25, 2026
In fact, MLB is suing the players to ensure that the lockout will be legal.
Jazz and the Nationals
His arrival would allow CJ Abrams to remain at shortstop, which is what he wants in order to sign a long-term contract.
The Nationals' signing of Jazz Chisholm Jr. gives them a chance to sign CJ Abrams to a long-term extension, according to @JimBowdenGM:
“This would allow him to play shortstop, and Abrams will NOT sign an extension if he's not playing shortstop.” pic.twitter.com/kMJPp31jqk
— Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 25, 2026
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