Alec Bohm in Kansas City

He will replace Maikel Garcia on a two-year, $20 million contract—$10 million per season.

Bohm gets $20M, 2 years. Yankees' 3B options dwindling @Ken_Rosenthal 1st https://t.co/NQGjghKd5z — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 25, 2026

Brandon Hyde in New York

He becomes the Yankees' bench coach. He'll be reunited with Giancarlo Stanton, whom he managed in the minors in 2009.

Fun fact about new Yankees bench coach Brandon Hyde: He was Giancarlo Stanton's manager in 2009 for the Jacksonville Suns. — larryfleisher (@larryfleisher) November 25, 2026

Joe Espada was a candidate. The two are brothers-in-law, but everything is fine between them.

Hyde was selected over former Astros manager Joe Espada. They are brothers-in-law and are spending Thanksgiving together. Sources: There are no hard feelings!!! https://t.co/sZSMo5yOxR — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 25, 2026

The Luis Ortiz Case

His wife texted him to delete evidence, leaving traces of her own in the process.

Luis Ortiz's wife told him to “delete the evidence” in a text exchange hours after a game in which he allegedly rigged a pitch for the benefit of bettors, according to evidence introduced in federal court: https://t.co/Vx7IGyP77M pic.twitter.com/Nj6iXZVnA2 — ESPN (@espn) November 24, 2026

The owners believe in themselves

They truly believe a salary cap will be implemented.

The owners “fully expect” to come out of the CBA negotiations with a salary cap — and will push for a hard cap on team spending, per @Buster_ESPN (https://t.co/q5vLapOxLH) pic.twitter.com/CvQxr0STM9 — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 25, 2026

In fact, MLB is suing the players to ensure that the lockout will be legal.

NEWS: MLB has sued the MLBPA in federal court in New York. The league is asking a judge to declare that the impending lockout is legal under antitrust law and that it cannot be enjoined by a judge, even if the players give up their status as a union.https://t.co/gGKW8D6t0W — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) November 25, 2026

Jazz and the Nationals

His arrival would allow CJ Abrams to remain at shortstop, which is what he wants in order to sign a long-term contract.

The Nationals' signing of Jazz Chisholm Jr. gives them a chance to sign CJ Abrams to a long-term extension, according to @JimBowdenGM: “This would allow him to play shortstop, and Abrams will NOT sign an extension if he's not playing shortstop.” pic.twitter.com/kMJPp31jqk — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 25, 2026

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