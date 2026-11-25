The Blue Jays have signed Kaima Taira, a pitcher who isn't perfect but has very promising potential. What's next?

In reality, while we shouldn't rule out the arrival of another pitcher (before or after the lockout), we mustn't forget about the hitters.

Discussions over the past few days have centered on the mound (particularly because of Tarik Skubal), but the Blue Jays' most pressing need is in the outfield.

The names Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena keep coming up around town.

On that note, well-connected sports insiders believe the Blue Jays are really eager to sign a player and spend some money.

Mark Feinsand (MLB) reports that insiders fully expect the Toronto club to sign either Suzuki or Arozarena.

4 questions about the free-agent market after a flurry of deals

https://t.co/pctveoWt8F — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 25, 2026

As for Jon Morosi (MLB Network), he reports that these two players have three teams primarily pursuing them: the Phillies, the Padres, and the Blue Jays.

This is pretty much in line with Feinsand's take.

.@jonmorosi links free-agent outfielders Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki to the Blue Jays, Phillies, and Padres. “To me, those feel like the Big 3 for Arozarena or Seiya Suzuki… I think that's going to be the next big bat to sign—either Arozarena or Suzuki.” pic.twitter.com/qZMXJsPLft — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 25, 2026

That doesn't mean it's a sure thing. That said, we can all agree that the odds of Toronto signing a hitter before the lockout are good.

And if it's not an outfielder, Brandon Lowe and Jazz Chisholm Jr. are players to watch as things move forward.

If the team doesn't make a move by 11:59 p.m. on December 1, that doesn't mean all is lost. After all, players will still sign after the lockout.

But don't be surprised if a high-profile hitter shows up in town in the coming days.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.