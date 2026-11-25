The San Diego Padres have really enjoyed having Adrian Morejon on their roster in recent years.

But now, the pitcher is going to be too expensive for the team moving forward.

In fact, he could land a four- or five-year contract worth more than $20 million per season. That will be too much for the San Diego Padres.

Instead, they've turned to JoJo Romero.

The San Diego Padres hit the free-agent market and signed left-handed reliever JoJo Romero to a 3-year deal, likely signaling the end of Adrian Morejon's tenure. @sdutKevinAcee has the story. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 25, 2026

But who will sign a guy like Morejon, who served as the eighth-inning reliever in San Diego but has the potential to be a closer?

Two teams stand out more than the others as potential suitors for the dominant left-hander: the Yankees and the Blue Jays. Jon Morosi discussed this on MLB Network.

.@jonmorosi mentions potential fits for some of the Padres' free-agent pitchers Michael King: Padres, Blue Jays

; Adrian Morejon: Yankees, Blue Jays

; Nick Pivetta: Nationals, Cardinals #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/hOnFNhw3cn — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 25, 2026

Both teams have money and need help on the mound, so they're logical destinations for the pitcher.

Ben Nicholson-Smith also mentions the American League East rivals, noting that other clubs are in the mix, including the Mariners.

Many people see the Yankees as the frontrunners right now. It's undoubtedly a logical destination.

But the Blue Jays love the pitcher. And if they put more money on the table, their chances of landing him are good.

Slight update: Don't believe the #BlueJays' interest in Morejon has significantly waned after signing Taira yesterday. Still, there are obviously multiple other teams said to be in the mix for the top left-handed relief pitcher on the free-agent market, and the Jays also need hitting at some point this winter. Six days until https://t.co/0KvQOUsL2d — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) November 25, 2026

With Morejon, the Blue Jays would have more options to field a six-man starting rotation.

After all, one more starter means one fewer reliever. And with Morejon, you can manage your bullpen more easily.

We'll see if the Blue Jays can pull this off, but the Yankees look like the favorites right now.

It's also worth noting that the Yankees are linked to Alex Vesia, which some see as the club applying pressure to convince Morejon to sign.

Sources: As the Yankees eye Adrian Morejon, they have also shown interest in fellow left-handed reliever Alex Vesia. Story w/ @WillSammon READ (free): https://t.co/sKiP4xgpRj — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) November 25, 2026

PMLB

Gary Sánchez in Miami.

Catcher Gary Sánchez and the Miami Marlins have agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million contract, a source tells ESPN. Sánchez, 33, won a World Series with the Brewers and will lead a Miami team hoping to contend next year in his 13th major league season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 25, 2026

Rafael Devers: There's a chance he could leave.

The Giants trading Rafael Devers is a “possibility,” per @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/sZjVzmEJ3h — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 25, 2026

Tarik Skubal would have liked to stay in L.A.

Friends of Tarik Skubal believe his general preference was to return to the Dodgers, per @Buster_ESPN pic.twitter.com/mLErVqHQZm — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 25, 2026

Luis Robert Jr. will apparently remain in Baltimore.

Luis Robert Jr. is finalizing a deal to stay in Baltimore with the Orioles, according to @FrancysRomero pic.twitter.com/CSTckLKXPn — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 25, 2026

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