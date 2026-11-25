Adrian Morejon: The Blue Jays and the Yankees Are at the Center of the Story
The San Diego Padres have really enjoyed having Adrian Morejon on their roster in recent years.
But now, the pitcher is going to be too expensive for the team moving forward.
In fact, he could land a four- or five-year contract worth more than $20 million per season. That will be too much for the San Diego Padres.
Instead, they've turned to JoJo Romero.
But who will sign a guy like Morejon, who served as the eighth-inning reliever in San Diego but has the potential to be a closer?
Two teams stand out more than the others as potential suitors for the dominant left-hander: the Yankees and the Blue Jays. Jon Morosi discussed this on MLB Network.
Both teams have money and need help on the mound, so they're logical destinations for the pitcher.
Ben Nicholson-Smith also mentions the American League East rivals, noting that other clubs are in the mix, including the Mariners.
Many people see the Yankees as the frontrunners right now. It's undoubtedly a logical destination.
But the Blue Jays love the pitcher. And if they put more money on the table, their chances of landing him are good.
With Morejon, the Blue Jays would have more options to field a six-man starting rotation.
After all, one more starter means one fewer reliever. And with Morejon, you can manage your bullpen more easily.
We'll see if the Blue Jays can pull this off, but the Yankees look like the favorites right now.
It's also worth noting that the Yankees are linked to Alex Vesia, which some see as the club applying pressure to convince Morejon to sign.
- Gary Sánchez in Miami.
- Rafael Devers: There's a chance he could leave.
- Tarik Skubal would have liked to stay in L.A.
- Luis Robert Jr. will apparently remain in Baltimore.
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