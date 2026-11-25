Pascal Harvey, Sébastien Berrouard, and Charles-Alexis Brisebois discussed Tarik Skubal's contract, the latest rumors, and the upcoming lockout in this week's episode of the Passion MLB podcast.

Enjoy the episode.

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