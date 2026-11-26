MLB in Brief: The Orioles’ Plan | The Blue Jays and Luis Robert Jr.
The Orioles' Plan
Trading an infielder for a pitcher: possible.
The Blue Jays were eyeing Luis Robert Jr.
He returned to Baltimore.
The Marlins and Kyle Stowers
They're drawing trade interest.
Tarik Skubal's Message
The Mets have only a few days to discuss this—after that, it's the work stoppage.
The team has already started selling the player's jerseys, by the way.
Minor League Deals
The Blue Jays are adding depth.
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