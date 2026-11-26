The Orioles' Plan

Trading an infielder for a pitcher: possible.

Orioles Reportedly Willing To Trade Infielders For Starting Pitchers https://t.co/Qpgs0Vtt1B pic.twitter.com/8xVm7Jp68K — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 26, 2026

The Blue Jays were eyeing Luis Robert Jr.

He returned to Baltimore.

Marlins, Blue Jays Reportedly Showed Interest in Luis Robert Jr. https://t.co/ytzoM0ORl3 pic.twitter.com/D7tganx2pj — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 26, 2026

The Marlins and Kyle Stowers

They're drawing trade interest.

Marlins Receiving Trade Interest in Kyle Stowers https://t.co/HK2dGfl7He pic.twitter.com/rLBaIDvX0p — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 26, 2026

Tarik Skubal's Message

The Mets have only a few days to discuss this—after that, it's the work stoppage.

A message from the newest Met pic.twitter.com/CZZYoCPuyf — New York Mets (@Mets) November 26, 2026

The team has already started selling the player's jerseys, by the way.

Minor League Deals

The Blue Jays are adding depth.

The #BlueJays have signed OF Rhylan Thomas and RHP Yeuris Jimenez to minor league deals. Jimenez (25) posted a 4.83 ERA in 54 A+/AA innings in the Nationals' system last year. Thomas (26) posted a .688 OPS across three organizations last year (including Toronto) and played in 3 MLB games for Seattle in 2025 — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) November 26, 2026

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