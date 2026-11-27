Big news in Toronto.

The Blue Jays, who reached an agreement with pitcher Kaima Taira in recent days, have just signed another notable free agent.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., who has spent the last few years with the Yankees, has decided to continue his career in Toronto. It's likely he'll fill the team's need at second base.

BREAKING: Jazz Chisholm is closing in on a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 27, 2026

It should be noted, however, that the Blue Jays did not offer Chisholm Jr. a massive contract; instead, he signed a one-year deal worth $20 million.

There is a player option for 2028 ($16 million) which, if declined, will become a team option for 2028 ($40 million)—an interesting structure. But essentially, the Blue Jays managed to acquire Chisholm Jr. without having to commit to a long-term deal.

Infielder/outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a one-year, $20 million contract with a player option, a source told ESPN. Chisholm receives a $6 million signing bonus, a $12.5 million salary, and has an option for $16 million with a $1.5 million buyout — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 27, 2026

We know that Chisholm Jr., despite his antics on and off the field, is a guy brimming with talent. We're talking about a player who, when healthy, is capable of hitting 30 home runs and stealing 40 bases in a single season.

His power, however, was lacking in the Bronx in 2026. We'll see if that returns in Toronto, though Chisholm Jr. may discover that Yankee Stadium was more favorable to left-handed hitters than he realized.

But of course, beyond his talent, we know that Chisholm Jr. leaves no one indifferent. He likes to make headlines, and he's often seen engaging in behavior that can frustrate his team and fans.

That said, if the Jays can minimize the distractions caused by Chisholm Jr., they'll be able to count on the services of a very talented player. And for a one-year contract (or two with an option), it's a very defensible gamble.

We'll see if it pays off.

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