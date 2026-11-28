MLB in Brief: Tyler Mahle in Atlanta | Ryan Yarbrough in Chicago | Tarik Skubal’s Locker Room
Tyler Mahle in Atlanta
Two years, $40 million. The Braves needed to bring him back.
Sources: Tyler Mahle and the Braves have agreed to a two-year, $40 million deal.
Mahle, 32, posted a 3.99 ERA in 149 innings with the Braves and Giants. With Atlanta, he increased his use of the splitter to post a 1.99 ERA down the stretch.
— Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 28, 2026
For $30 million over three years, Mauricio Dubón has also chosen to stay.
Ryan Yarbrough in Chicago
He adds depth.
The Cubs just keep going. Hiromi Itoh has also joined the team in the last few hours.
Tarik Skubal will have to rent a box seat if he wants one
He can certainly afford it.
Rhylan Thomas to Toronto
It's a minor league deal.
Triston Casas Hits a Home Run in the Winter League
He also chose to donate his salary to a good cause.
Victor Scott II traded?
It's not out of the question.
Nick Martinez to Chicago
A great acquisition for the White Sox.
Griffin Canning is heading to St. Louis.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.