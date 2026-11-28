Tyler Mahle in Atlanta

Two years, $40 million. The Braves needed to bring him back.

Sources: Tyler Mahle and the Braves have agreed to a two-year, $40 million deal. Mahle, 32, posted a 3.99 ERA in 149 innings with the Braves and Giants. With Atlanta, he increased his use of the splitter to post a 1.99 ERA down the stretch. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 28, 2026

For $30 million over three years, Mauricio Dubón has also chosen to stay.

Dubón will be the Braves' starting shortstop for now, according to a source. The only way that will change is if the team acquires another shortstop later. https://t.co/1DyFVfV2XN — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 28, 2026

Ryan Yarbrough in Chicago

He adds depth.

Source: The Cubs are adding Ryan Yarbrough on a one-year, $2.5 million deal (plus a 2028 club option) as their pitching shopping spree continues https://t.co/CCnAjCUC4y — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) November 28, 2026

The Cubs just keep going. Hiromi Itoh has also joined the team in the last few hours.

The Cubs have been active on the free agent market over the last few days pic.twitter.com/y4MRjUM7BH — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 28, 2026

Tarik Skubal will have to rent a box seat if he wants one

He can certainly afford it.

Tarik Skubal, Mets : $450M over 9 years , $45M signing bonus ($40M paid upon approval) , $45M per year from 2027–35 , $2,777,778 deferred each year ; player may lease a luxury suite for each game, regular season and postseason ; full no-trade clause — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 27, 2026

Rhylan Thomas to Toronto

It's a minor league deal.

Blue Jays Sign Rhylan Thomas to Minor League Deal https://t.co/ni34zTMmUj pic.twitter.com/2gagDHq9WZ — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 28, 2026

Triston Casas Hits a Home Run in the Winter League

He also chose to donate his salary to a good cause.

Appearing in a real game for the first time in nearly 19 months, Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas immediately made his presence felt Friday night in his winter ball debut in the Dominican Republic. | https://t.co/kpN3byKpEl pic.twitter.com/nSH1L5DqAC — masslivesports (@masslivesports) November 28, 2026

Victor Scott II traded?

It's not out of the question.

The #STLCards are listening to trade offers for outfielder Victor Scott II, according to The Athletic pic.twitter.com/SlzSzqK1bT — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) November 28, 2026

Nick Martinez to Chicago

A great acquisition for the White Sox.

Martinez posted a career-best 3.10 ERA for the Tampa Bay Rays last season in a career-high 31 starts and was named an All-Star for the first time. The Sox not only get a pitcher who can start in the postseason, but he's also considered a great team player, something the Sox have always valued. https://t.co/nAPGZo0VK3 — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) November 28, 2026

Griffin Canning is heading to St. Louis.

Canning is set to earn $3.25 million from the Cardinals, according to a source. https://t.co/AkCQ5IsJaH — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 28, 2026

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