Shohei Ohtani had a season of two halves in 2026. He shone both as a hitter and a pitcher in the first half of the season, but injuries slowed him down at the plate and forced him to stop pitching toward the end of the season.

He was still good, but he wasn't the incredible superstar he had been in previous years. And as we know, the bar for Ohtani is set incredibly high.

This means that the Dodgers, who want to be back on top by 2027, need to find ways to protect Ohtani. And the Japanese star has spoken a bit about the plan ahead for him leading up to 2027.

His workload, according to Ohtani himself, will be determined with a single goal in mind: ensuring he's the best version of himself in October. He wants to make sure he pitches enough, but not too much.

Basically, he wants to strike a good balance.

Shohei Ohtani gets real on two-way status for Dodgers in Japanese interview https://t.co/SVh2Kuy4QR pic.twitter.com/qtGBDoMHQk — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) November 27, 2026

Ohtani seems confident that he'll be able to stay healthier next season, as he's working hard to understand what's been bothering him over the past few months. He'll adjust his preparation accordingly and believes he'll be able to resume his two-way role.

The fact that there is no World Baseball Classic (which forced him to speed up his offseason training last year) will help, he says.

That said, the uncertainty surrounding the impending lockout could be an issue. It means that Ohtani, who won't be able to be in contact with Dodgers staff, will have to prepare without knowing exactly when the season will start.

This is true for all players, of course. But for a player like Ohtani, whose role and preparation are unique, it's an even bigger challenge.

We'll see if the Japanese star will be able to return to his usual form in 2027. He seems determined to work hard to make that happen, and he doesn't want to relive the health issues that plagued him this season.

Stay tuned, then.

PMLB

Frankie Montas to Cincinnati.

Frankie Montas to the Reds. $5M plus $4.5M in incentives — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 28, 2026

Carson Benge signs a contract extension in New York.

The ninth-year option would be for $26M. https://t.co/SuyxLnnVuP — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 28, 2026

Alex Vesia joins the Mets.

Alex Vesia was the Yankees' original backup plan if they couldn't sign Adrian Morejon until the Mets swooped in. https://t.co/WOTkASLUsk — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 28, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.