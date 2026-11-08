The Phillies and Their Problems at First Base

The Phillies are an aging team. And, inevitably, that comes with certain challenges.

Among them? Some players need more rest than they did in the past to maintain their previous level of performance and stay healthy.

One such player is Bryce Harper.

Don Mattingly, the team's manager, mentioned that in 2027, the team wanted to give him about one game per week as the designated hitter.

Of course, you know as well as I do that Kyle Schwarber is the team's full-time designated hitter. That poses a problem.

Of course, on those days, Schwarber would play first base… which is an adventure in itself, let's be honest. He's not exactly a Gold Glove winner at first base.

Don Mattingly mentions that the Phillies will look to play Kyle Schwarber at first base 25–35 times a year to give Bryce Harper opportunities at DH pic.twitter.com/pXLEJhCC6L — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 5, 2026

Having Schwarber at first base isn't ideal either for a team that isn't known for its stellar defense.

Trea Turner, who is already playing shortstop (if he doesn't improve, he'll be moved elsewhere on the field), needs a solid first baseman to make him look good.

Harper could also play in the outfield here and there in 2027, but the plan isn't to have him play there on a regular basis.

Could Harper's outfield role open the door for J.T. Realmuto, another veteran whom the team needs to use sparingly at his primary position?

I doubt it. His bat isn't good enough for that anymore.

The team wants to have its catcher play 15 fewer games defensively to help him stay fresh. But there's a logjam at first base, a natural position for a catcher.

Realmuto is just likely to spend more time on the bench.

My point is this: the team has gotten old, and there aren't enough DH spots to accommodate everyone. Good luck to Don Mattingly with all that…

Created by humans, assisted by AI.