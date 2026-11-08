Penguins’ Season Opener: Crosby in Montreal Is a Real Possibility

There have been talks about Sidney Crosby's future for a few years now.

And, of course, connections have been drawn to the Montreal Canadiens—not only because it's the team he rooted for as a kid, but also because joining their talented young squad would give him another chance to win a Stanley Cup.

In short, this speculation was sort of on hold last year, since the Pittsburgh Penguins had a great season, making the playoffs against all odds.

The veterans played excellent hockey, and that allowed the Pens to surprise quite a few people.

This season, things are much tougher for Pittsburgh (6-9-2 record), which sits in 28th place in the entire NHL… That's why Eric Engels has reignited the discussions about Crosby and Montreal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Engels (@snericengels)

That was all it took to reignite speculation on the subject.

Honestly, Crosby finishing his career in Montreal is the most logical option for him, should he not want to end his career in Pittsburgh.

And as long as the Pens continue their slide down the standings, the rumors will never stop.

As we know, the Habs are his childhood team, and he would clearly be a perfect fit at second-line center, while helping to develop the young players.

He would be an excellent mentor and would be surrounded by great teammates. This would also give him one more chance to add a Stanley Cup to his already impressive resume.

Furthermore, Engels added that the Habs are willing to do whatever it takes to add a talented player to their core this season. He mentioned that if Dylan Larkin adds Montreal to his list, the Habs will jump at the opportunity. The same goes for Nikita Kucherov if he eventually becomes available to the Habs.

However, Engels noted that if Crosby says he wants to be a member of the Habs, there's no other player Montreal would be more eager to add to its roster.

Crosby with Demidov on the second line—who could say no?

In Brief

– He's incredible.

Jacob Fowler with the Habs this season (10 games played): • 8 wins (T-5th)

• 1 regulation loss

• 1 OT loss

• 2 shutouts (T-2nd)

• 2.15 GAA (7th)

• .925 sv% (3rd)

• 11.4 GSAx (2nd)

• NHL Rookie of the Month (October)

• 21 years old (youngest goalie in the NHL) https://t.co/yLhenBB7dM — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 8, 2026

– Bill Guerin believes he has offered the best package he is willing to give for Larkin.

David Pagnotta: Re Dylan Larkin/Wild: I think Bill Guerin already believes he has the best package he's willing to offer; he feels what he's been offering is more than enough; clearly, Detroit feels they can get more from one of those 10 teams — The Sheet (11/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 8, 2026

– Worth reading.

Unlike the free-agent market, this could take a while. https://t.co/CpLExvxEHH https://t.co/E54on24Cpb — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 8, 2026

– The Canadian women's team had a field day against the Japanese.