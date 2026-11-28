Yesterday at practice, we saw the Canadiens try out some new lines. Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovský, who usually play with Nick Suzuki, were now on the wings with Dylan Larkin.

Meanwhile, Nick Suzuki was centered between Alex Newhook and Ivan Demidov. And since Demidov isn't ready to play, Jake Evans is filling in on that line today.

That's basically how it looks.

Tonight's projected lineup Tonight's projected lineup #GoHabsGo https://t.co/oCMby8Ki3U — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 28, 2026

But now, we might understand a little better what led to this change. We've noticed that Newhook has taken several faceoffs on that line since the start of the game.

Renaud Lavoie pointed this out during the pregame show.

Suzuki doesn't take faceoffs, which is why he's playing with Evans and Newhook — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) November 28, 2026

It's worth noting that Suzuki did end up taking a faceoff. It seems the team is trying to protect him by limiting his faceoffs to those on his strong side.

But at the same time, this raises concerns about his health. After all, we know he suffered a significant hand injury not long ago.

Is the team currently trying to minimize Suzuki's workload as much as possible to keep him in the lineup? It's not impossible.

But if the team's top center is limited to that extent, it's not exactly ideal.

Overtime

Obviously, while all of this is rather concerning, the Canadiens at least have the good fortune of having a player like Dylan Larkin. That takes a lot of pressure off Suzuki's shoulders and gives the team a safety net in the event that the captain's hand forces him to sit out again.

We hope that won't be the case, of course. But the team is a little better protected in that regard, at least.