Where will Nikita Kucherov be playing in 12 months? That's a big question in the NHL right now.

We know that “Kuch,” whose contract is expiring, has no intention of returning to Tampa Bay next year. As a result, we expect to see the Russian playing for a new team at the start of next season.

And we know the Canadiens are likely to be in the running… along with many other teams, of course.

It's worth noting that Kucherov, like Ivan Demidov and Alexandre Texier (as well as prospects from the Canadiens' organization), is represented by Dan Milstein. And today, Milstein took to his X account to tout… Canada's tax system.

He points out that with the retirement agreement (RCA), Canadian teams can offer a higher take-home pay than a Florida city, where the favorable tax rate is often touted.

One of the most common misconceptions in NHL free agency is that Canadian teams can't compete on taxes. With an RCA, they can match or even beat Florida. $10M salary, take-home pay: 🇨🇦 Any Canadian team, 50% of salary paid into an RCA: ≈ $6.1–6.4M

🇺🇸 Florida / Texas / Nevada / Tennessee / Washington: ≈ $6.0–6.1M

🇺🇸 Colorado / Utah / North Carolina: ≈ $5.7M

🇺🇸 Ohio / Illinois: ≈ $5.6M

🇺🇸 Michigan / Missouri / Virginia / Pennsylvania: ≈ $5.4–5.5M

🇨🇦 Alberta (no RCA): ≈ $5.3M

🇺🇸 Massachusetts: ≈ $5.2M

🇺🇸 New York / Minnesota / New Jersey: ≈ $5.0–5.1M

🇨🇦 Manitoba (no RCA): ≈ $5.0M

🇺🇸 California: ≈ $4.7M

🇨🇦 Ontario / Quebec / BC (no RCA): ≈ $4.7M What is an RCA? A Retirement Compensation Arrangement, permitted under the NHL CBA and Canadian tax law. At the player's request, the team pays part of his salary (often up to half) into an RCA trust instead of paying it now. When his playing career ends (not at age 65, but whenever he hangs up his skates) and he lives outside Canada, he withdraws the funds and pays a non-resident tax of generally 25%, instead of the 50%+ rate in effect today. Same money. Different zip code. #WeAreGoldStar — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) November 28, 2026

One might assume that Milstein, who has negotiated extensively with the Canadiens in recent years, is particularly familiar with these concepts. He was the one who negotiated Ivan Demidov's latest contract, which worked out well for the Habs despite the Canadian tax reality.

It seems that Demidov isn't as “money-driven” as other players, and that may have worked in the Habs' favor. But even so, that factor must have helped the Canadiens convince him to sign at a more than reasonable price.

And the fact that Kucherov's agent is aware of this reality (rather than automatically claiming that the Canadian market is unfavorable) isn't a bad sign for the Canadiens' chances with the Russian superstar.

It certainly can't hurt, at the very least, but the club still needs to find a way to convince him to come to town if he becomes a free agent at the end of the season. If that doesn't happen, though, don't blame Quebec or Canadian taxes—take Dan Milstein's word for it.

In Brief

– The Carabins are Vanier Cup champions.

The @Carabins are Vanier Cup champions for the second year in a row and the third time in four years 🏆 — Mathieu Bédard (@MatBedardTva) November 28, 2026

– Oh, really?

David Pagnotta: Simon Edvinsson—Seattle was one of the teams that had been trying to sign him from the very beginning – DFO Insider (11/25) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 28, 2026

– Interesting.