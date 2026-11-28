Yesterday afternoon, Matvei Michkov was benched by the Flyers. It was all the result of a disciplinary action, and we eventually learned that it was related to an “intense” altercation with Porter Martone.

And since this isn't Michkov's first run-in, it (obviously) got people talking.

After yesterday's game, Rick Tocchet announced that Michkov would be back in the lineup today. And we note that this morning, Michkov spoke to the media.

The Russian was asked, in particular, if he was still happy to be in Philly right now. He replied that it was a “good question.”

He then pointed to the Flyers' logo, saying he was “here,” before adding a “yes”… but you be the judge of whether you find his answer convincing.

🎥 Video of Michkov's response https://t.co/15GvWloMGc — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) November 28, 2026

Maybe the language barrier, in this case, played a role. Except we can all agree that Michkov's body language speaks volumes here.

It's kind of reminiscent of what Kirill Marchenko said before leaving Columbus, you know. And Marchenko, as we know, wasn't exactly happy with the Blue Jackets.

It's worth noting that Michkov also thought it was a “good question” when he was asked why he was scratched yesterday. He then added that that question wasn't for him and that he wants to win.

Michkov, asked why he was scratched: « Yeah, good questions. But I think this question isn't for me. My job is hard work, and I play on the team. I'm so hungry for wins. The Flyers played a good game last time—a win. I want to play. » — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) November 28, 2026

One might wonder if Michkov's comments will add fuel to the fire in a situation that's already pretty tense. It's clearer than ever that he's unhappy with the Flyers, and one has to wonder if the relationship has reached the point of no return.

And let's just say that if Daniel Brière finds himself having to trade him, he won't exactly be in a position of strength.

In Brief

– Note.

Justin Kea, the referee who called the “slashing” penalty on Cole Caufield in the final minute of a tied game against the Wild, is one of the refs for today's Habs vs. Vegas game. https://t.co/nRgho2JIJ6 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 28, 2026

– It's time to settle this issue.

Friedman | FAN Hockey Show | #LGRW & Edvinsson: One of the things the Red Wings have been trying to figure out is whether there's any chance Edvinsson might back down and, when December 1st rolls around, say, “All right, I'll come and play.” Now, I think the Wings have come to the conclusion that that probably won't happen, but you never know. 11/27 #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 28, 2026

– Yes.

Kyle Connor said, “It's going to be fun” when asked about playing against his former teammate Connor Hellebuyck.

#NHL https://t.co/p81FfAITjv — BarDown (@BarDown) November 28, 2026

– Bad news in Vancouver.

Canucks' Elias Pettersson placed on IR https://t.co/8ZHEX64gbv — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) November 28, 2026

– A story to watch.