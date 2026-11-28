The Canadiens are in Vegas today to face the Golden Knights. Remember, the game starts at 4 p.m., not 7 p.m.

As a result, the team, naturally, didn't practice in Brossard this morning. But despite that, there was still some action at the CN Complex this morning.

Mélanie M., a reader of the site, was there this morning and spotted two injured players from the team skating. We're talking about Josh Anderson and Mike Matheson.

Both guys were in full uniform (this is the first time we've seen them skate in their uniforms since their respective injuries were announced)… and even though they weren't pushing themselves to the limit, they seemed pretty comfortable on the ice.

These are very encouraging images.

While the Canadiens are in Vegas, Josh Anderson and Mike Matheson both skated in Brossard this morning👀 @DLCoulisses https://t.co/TtpXk0lQ0D — Félix Forget (@FForget_LTM) November 28, 2026

As a reminder, two weeks ago we learned that Anderson was expected to miss between three and four weeks of action. If his initial timeline is still on track, we could see him back in a week or two.

The Habs return to Montreal on Wednesday for a five-game homestand at the Bell Centre: Anderson, if the timeline holds, should return sometime during that stretch.

As for Matheson, he can't return before December 5 since he's been placed on the LTIR. So that brings us back to a week from now… but again, it will depend on when he gets the green light to return.

The Canadiens' defensive corps is sorely missing its veteran right now. We'll see when he'll be able to return.

In Brief

– Good news in Boston.

Happy Saturday from Warrior. James Hagens is practicing in a regular jersey. https://t.co/MWBVAD4kzr — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) November 28, 2026

– Obviously.

Friedman | FAN Hockey Show | #LGRW & Edvinsson: There's a potential trade deadline here, and, you know, I think everyone kind of wants this to be over. I think the Red Wings want it over. I think the player wants it over, and I think the other teams want it over. 11/27 #NHL https://t.co/q1Saamb3Gb — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 28, 2026

– Interesting.