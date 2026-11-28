The Montreal Canadiens are currently on a worrying losing streak, having suffered three consecutive lackluster and uninspiring losses.

Not only are the Habs losing, but they're losing in a dismal and baffling manner—and they're failing to score goals, as evidenced by the meager 11 goals the Tricolore has scored in their last seven games.

There's a sense of panic among some fans and analysts not only about certain players but also about the team as a whole, as people wonder whether the Canadiens' opponents have figured out how to play against Martin St-Louis's system.

The Habs still seem rushed in their play and simply can't capitalize on their strengths—namely, their speed and puck control.

It seriously looks like nothing is working for the Habs anymore, while other teams seem to have figured out how to throw them off their game.

« The entire NHL is on notice with the Montreal Canadiens… everyone has figured it out » – @mndamico #sick #starranddamicoshow

@ShaunStarr78 https://t.co/wE270I0vXr — The Starr & D'Amico Show (@StarrandDamico) November 26, 2026

However, there's no need to panic after three losses (every team goes through slumps), and especially with all the talent the Habs have at their disposal, it would be surprising if the team didn't get back on track.

Stéphane Leroux also made a very interesting point to help people stop panicking.

The RDS analyst noted that the Habs would have 12 first-round picks among the 23 healthy players on their roster.

You read that right: on a team with everyone healthy, the Habs would have 12 first-round picks on their roster, eight of whom would be playing in the top-9.

Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Alex Newhook, Ivan Demidov, Dylan Larkin, Zachary Bolduc, and Phillip Danault were all first-round picks and all play important roles on the team.

We can even add Chris Kreider to that list—he'd likely be in the top-9 if he were healthy right now.

And on defense, Noah Dobson, Mike Matheson, and Kaiden Guhel were also first-round draft picks, along with David Reinbacher, who is quietly trying to carve out a spot for himself in the NHL.

In short, Kent Hughes has clearly built a modern team brimming with talent and speed, in order to give the Montreal Canadiens the best possible chance of winning their 25th Stanley Cup.

Because it's not just talent that Hughes is looking for, but also speed, as evidenced by his latest acquisition, Dylan Larkin, who joins Alex Newhook, Lane Hutson, Cole Caufield, Ivan Demidov, and Mike Matheson—all of whom are fast on their skates.

The Habs' general manager has worked hard, and it's paying off on paper—and even in terms of performance, considering last year's playoffs.

Kent Hughes likes talented players drafted in the first round, and those are often the risks he's taken in the past—as with Patrik Laine, Justin Barron, and Kirby Dach.

The Habs have everything they need to succeed with their modern team-building approach; they just need to get it going on the ice.

So we can certainly expect that talent will overcome the team's current slump, and that the first-round picks will lead the team to greater success.

In Brief

– Stay tuned tonight.

Game day! It's game day! 🏟️ Upstate Medical University Arena

⏰ 7:00 p.m.

💻 AHLTV on @FloHockey

🔗 https://t.co/woBaNXKRJN #GoRocket @EssorAssurances https://t.co/nSEoJOrkaT — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) November 28, 2026

– Villeneuve is doing very well in the NCAA.

Caleb Malhotra has been on a roll lately—what a laser shot on the power play. Check out Xavier Villeneuve's pass and celebration for Caleb's goal. #Canucks #Blackhawks https://t.co/8xO07XlpHk — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 28, 2026

– Good for the Leafs.

#Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz believes he's hit “a flow state” while Sergei Bobrovsky continues to search for his game. For @TheHockeyNews 🔗⬇️ https://t.co/t1mKpuh3wS — Andre Leal (@leal_andre19) November 27, 2026

– Way to go!