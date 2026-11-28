After suffering their worst loss of the year in Colorado, Martin St-Louis's team was back in action tonight in Vegas.

The game starts at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Here are the lineups:

Tonight's projected lineup Tonight's projected lineup #GoHabsGo https://t.co/oCMby8Ki3U — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 28, 2026

VGK lines in warmups without Mark Stone. Barbasehv-Eichel-Bowman

Connelly-Karlsson-Marner

Howden-Hertl-Olofsson

Lavoie-Dowd-Gatcomb McNabb-Theodore

Witherspoon-Andersson

Lauzon-Coghlan Hill — SinBin.vegas (@SinBinVegas) November 28, 2026

It got off to a bad start for the Habs.

They gave up the first four goals on special teams.

Three while shorthanded:

“2-on-1. Connelly with Karlsson. Connelly on the left. The lefty heads toward the net—he SCORES!” “Trevor Connelly, power-play goal! 1-0 @GoldenKnights!” 🎙️ @Dan_DUva & @garylawless

📻 @X1079Vegas https://t.co/B0RUxnVwNd — Golden Knights Radio (@VGKRadioNetwork) November 28, 2026

Olofsson now has NINE goals in 15 games this season as the Knights score another power-play goal in this game 😱🚨 https://t.co/vCtYIG7UFV — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 28, 2026

Vegas scores ANOTHER power-play goal… this time it's Hertl. They lead 4-2 in the third period. https://t.co/RJd0CImfau — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 28, 2026

A power-play goal.

Shorthanded strike by William Karlsson! 🤠 https://t.co/OsBmLn3Kv4 — NHL (@NHL) November 28, 2026

At least Juraj Slafkovský has snapped out of his slump.

It's the Slovak's first goal since October 20.

It had been over a MONTH since Juraj Slafkovský last lit the lamp for the Canadiens👀 #NHL https://t.co/wDVOpqSHNt — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 28, 2026

Late in the second period, Nick Suzuki reignited his team's hopes with a goal that seemed incredibly important.

THE HABS ARE BACK IN THE GAME 👀 Nick Suzuki tips in Jake Evans' shot, and it's a 3-2 game. https://t.co/pqllfm9htC — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 28, 2026

But in the third period, two goals in 17 seconds completely dashed their chances of winning.

One by Tomas Hertl on the power play and this one by William Karlsson:

Vegas goal! Scored by William Karlsson with 11:55 left in the 3rd. Assisted by Mitch Marner and Trevor Connelly. VGK: 5 | MTL: 2 #MTLvsVGK #VegasBorn #GoHabsGo https://t.co/Yk8dD0YTym — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 28, 2026

Final score: 6-2 Vegas. Karlsson completed his hat trick into an empty net.

Martin St-Loui's team will be back in action Monday in Salt Lake City. They'll look to snap a four-game losing streak.

Overtime

– Things are looking bad.

A fan just threw their Montreal Canadiens jersey onto the ice in Vegas, according to Felix Séguin. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 28, 2026

– What a save!

Adin Hill robs Dylan Larkin of a sure goal!🤯 https://t.co/410nUD0Anq — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 28, 2026

– The only bright spot.

At least it's Saturday and the bars are open… https://t.co/h7pBgBrCGl — Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) November 28, 2026

– Reminder.

A very important reminder: Coach Marty St. Louis said yesterday that the Habs had “our best practice in a long time.” The Habs are down 5-2 in the third period against Vegas. https://t.co/t5U18FTBHt — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 28, 2026

– Yeah.