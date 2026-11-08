Here’s how Jacob Fowler learned from his mistakes

Jacob Fowler has shown incredible composure since joining the pros, and he has a calming and reassuring presence for his teammates.

Without taking anything away from Jakub Dobes, whose style is more spectacular, his approach is still a bit less reassuring—even though he gets the job done and seems to have found his groove over the past two starts.

Having a technically skilled, calm, and well-positioned goaltender inspires confidence, and when the players in front of you feel confident, they generally play better.

Yesterday, after the Maple Leafs scored two quick goals following a highly questionable penalty against Arber Xhekaj, everyone seemed stressed—fans included. It brought back bad memories of the Winnipeg Jets' historic comeback in the last game featuring the Hometown Remix jersey.

However, according to a reporter's account and based on comments made by Alex Newhook during the postgame press conference, Jacob Fowler went to the bench after the Leafs' second goal to reassure his teammates.

After the Leafs made it 3-2 yesterday: Jacob Fowler went to the Habs' bench during the next TV timeout and was pretty vocal with his teammates, apparently telling them, “We're alright, we're alright.” The Habs would go on to win 4-2. https://t.co/9hFwd71Tq8 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 8, 2026

Fowler seems to have learned from his mistakes and didn't want the scenario against Winnipeg to repeat itself.

A few words from the goalie, like “We're okay,” can be enough to restore the guys' confidence. As we know, the Habs didn't allow any more goals after the Leafs' second goal and ultimately won 4-2.

Here's what Newhook had to say about what Fowler told the bench:

“He has a calming presence, that's for sure. For a young player, to be able to get back up and return to the bench without panicking… We know he'll have our backs.” — Alex Newhook

Alex Newhook on Jacob Fowler being vocal with the Habs bench yesterday after the Leafs made it 3-2: “It was good to see. He's got a good presence back there—he's definitely a calming influence. For a young guy to be able to step up like that and come to the bench without panicking… We know he's got our backs. It's good; I liked hearing it.” — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 8, 2026

It's definitely encouraging for the players to see that kind of gesture from the goalie when things get tense.

And Newhook isn't the only one who appreciates Fowler's presence:

Jacob Fowler is unlike most other goalies, especially as a 21-year-old rookie. You don't have to avoid eye contact with him; he's not in his own little world the entire game. He's still fully focused. He's vocal; he speaks up to his teammates. He's a calming presence. He's a leader. He's a winner. Here's a scene from last season's The Rebuild. https://t.co/wDI9Qsbvp5 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 8, 2026

When a team scores two quick goals in the third period and cuts the lead to a single goal, anything can happen. It's exactly in moments like these that the presence of leaders is crucial.

Despite being only 21, Fowler already seems to have leadership in him.

You can see he's gaining confidence.

In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

👀 Adam Engstrom The kid is for real. Amazing underlying numbers & on the ice for 11 goals for and 5 goals against. #GoHabsGo @Zeb_Habs

explore charts 👉🏼 https://t.co/EcMhrWRlw4 — Jason Paul 🥥 (@WaveIntel) November 8, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Frank Seravalli – Frankly Hockey – Larkin | #LetsGoBuffalo, #stlblues, #NHLBruins, #LetsGoFlyers, #Blackhawks. There are all sorts of other teams out there saying, “We need a center exactly like you. We're willing to step up and pay.” #GoHabsGo, in case I didn't mention them. That's like six teams right off the bat that you could say, “All right, we're going to add one.” And then maybe you add one, wait five days, and see if that new team can make a trade happen. – 11/6 #LGRW #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 8, 2026

– The Blackhawks will be ones to watch in the near future.

Elliotte Friedman – Saturday Headlines – #Blackhawks | They have Florida's first-round pick. They have Edmonton's first-round pick. They have a couple of second-round picks in addition to their own first-rounder. Those picks appear to be on the table, and they've traded high first-round picks before. But the Blackhawks have a lot of assets to work with. I've heard they've been asked about some of their prospects. I've heard they've been asked about some of their players who can play center. And you know, another thing is that they've got Jordan Greenway on the market. They've got Teravainen, who struggled out there. The Blackhawks are definitely active in terms of trying to improve their team. – 11/7 #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 8, 2026

– Just as expected.

A sense of déjà vu: Brady Tkachuk starts the game with a fight. Catch the rest on our broadcast https://t.co/iQDZZ9XZoi — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 8, 2026

– James Reimer's contract has been terminated. Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom has been placed on waivers.