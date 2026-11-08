Here’s how Jacob Fowler learned from his mistakes

Michaël Petit
Here&#8217;s how Jacob Fowler learned from his mistakes
Credit: X

Jacob Fowler has shown incredible composure since joining the pros, and he has a calming and reassuring presence for his teammates.

Without taking anything away from Jakub Dobes, whose style is more spectacular, his approach is still a bit less reassuring—even though he gets the job done and seems to have found his groove over the past two starts.

Having a technically skilled, calm, and well-positioned goaltender inspires confidence, and when the players in front of you feel confident, they generally play better.

Yesterday, after the Maple Leafs scored two quick goals following a highly questionable penalty against Arber Xhekaj, everyone seemed stressed—fans included. It brought back bad memories of the Winnipeg Jets' historic comeback in the last game featuring the Hometown Remix jersey.

However, according to a reporter's account and based on comments made by Alex Newhook during the postgame press conference, Jacob Fowler went to the bench after the Leafs' second goal to reassure his teammates.

Fowler seems to have learned from his mistakes and didn't want the scenario against Winnipeg to repeat itself.

A few words from the goalie, like “We're okay,” can be enough to restore the guys' confidence. As we know, the Habs didn't allow any more goals after the Leafs' second goal and ultimately won 4-2.

Here's what Newhook had to say about what Fowler told the bench:

“He has a calming presence, that's for sure. For a young player, to be able to get back up and return to the bench without panicking… We know he'll have our backs.” — Alex Newhook

It's definitely encouraging for the players to see that kind of gesture from the goalie when things get tense.

And Newhook isn't the only one who appreciates Fowler's presence:

When a team scores two quick goals in the third period and cuts the lead to a single goal, anything can happen. It's exactly in moments like these that the presence of leaders is crucial.

Despite being only 21, Fowler already seems to have leadership in him.

You can see he's gaining confidence.


In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

– Stay tuned.

– The Blackhawks will be ones to watch in the near future.

– Just as expected.

– James Reimer's contract has been terminated. Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom has been placed on waivers.

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