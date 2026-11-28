The Canadiens made a great acquisition a few days ago: Dylan Larkin.

Montreal may still be winless since No. 89's arrival, but a win is coming.

Kent Hughes paid a price to acquire the Red Wings' center. The Mammoth didn't want to follow Montreal's lead and give up their top prospect. That's one of the reasons Utah finished second, according to David Pagnotta (The Sheet).

In fact, Shawn Horcoff was asking for Tij Iginla or Caleb Desnoyers, and his counterpart in Salt Lake City would obviously have refused.

Hage was drafted 24th, while the Mammoth's two prospects were selected sixth and fourth, respectively. That's quite a difference.

Despite everything, Bill Armstrong remains aggressive in the trade market. On “Saturday Headlines,” Elliotte Friedman said that Utah is very interested in Simon Edvinsson. Edvinsson has 72 hours to sign; otherwise, he won't play this season.

I imagine Horcoff is working hard on the deal and that Armstrong is being aggressive.

Because he's not the only one in the running. According to Friedman, who also discussed the Matvei Michkov situation, the Leafs, Hurricanes, Ducks, Sharks, and Blues remain potential contenders for the defenseman.

As for the Ducks, they'd want to trade Pavel Mintyukov if they were to acquire Edvinsson. The Sharks are reportedly leading the race, but they certainly won't give up Michael Misa in a straight-up trade.

I mentioned the Leafs among the interested teams, but I doubt they'll be able to acquire him. Detroit wants a top prospect, an NHL player, and a little something extra. Toronto has none of that.

The team does have William Nylander, however. According to the Sportsnet insider, he hasn't requested a trade, and the Leafs haven't asked him for a list of teams he'd like to be traded to, but the Swede is frustrated.

Frustrated with the organization and his own play, among other things. He also has a feeling that the Leafs are starting to shop him around. So far, that's not the case, however, Friedman assures us.

To be continued.

In Brief

– Too bad.

Kucherov goes down after a hit by B. Tkachuk https://t.co/Pm8Nd7sajQ — RDS (@RDSca) November 29, 2026

– Indeed.

Loss to the Golden Knights | “We gave them way too many free scoring chances”—Martin St-Louis https://t.co/jELbFfm5ML — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) November 29, 2026

– Interesting.