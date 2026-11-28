The Canadiens lost their fourth straight game for the first time since 2024. This time, they fell 6-2 to the Golden Knights.

It's better than 6-0. #Positive

But lately, it's hard to find anything positive. Dylan Larkin is playing well, but the Habs are still winless since his arrival. Faces are long, and the fans are fed up (and rightly so). One even threw his jersey onto the ice after William Karlsson's third goal of the game. Well.

Yeah. Those faces say it all. This team is completely unrecognizable. https://t.co/WZviTerknX — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 28, 2026

The Habs are going to have to get their act together.

They're still in a playoff spot, just a few points behind ninth place in the East. Help is on the way, too. Ivan Demidov has joined his teammates in the Western Conference and could (should?) play Monday in Salt Lake City.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but let's hope so.

Just because I've been sent this tweet a few times already. No, Demidov's participation in Monday's game isn't confirmed yet. Alex is just feeling things out right now. It could very well happen, but there's no confirmation yet. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 29, 2026

It'll help the team, but especially the power play. Because not only is the power play failing to score, but it's also giving the opponent golden opportunities—even goals.

Today, the Knights' two forwards did whatever they wanted against the Habs' top five.

WILLIAM KARLSSON SHORTHANDED MAKES IT 3-1 VEGAS 🫨🚨 https://t.co/wBQziqhVjZ — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 28, 2026

The penalty kill wasn't great either.

They gave up three goals in five penalty kills. The special teams aren't exactly stellar, let's say.

For special teams to be considered good, the combined efficiency percentages of the power play and penalty kill must add up to roughly 100%.

Currently, the penalty kill stops penalties 76.5% of the time, and the power play scores a goal 13% of the time.

76.5 + 13 = 89.5%. That's terrible. Demidov will come in to improve the power play, but what about the penalty kill? Josh Anderson and Mike Matheson, who skated in Brossard today, will bring a breath of fresh air to the penalty kill.

Can't wait for the injured players to return!

Speaking of players returning from injury, especially Mike Matheson—who should we bench when he comes back? Because David Reinbacher wasn't perfect today, but he wasn't the worst defenseman either. He deserves his spot in the NHL, and we need to stop treating him like a yo-yo.

As we'd say in good old Quebec French, we're messing up his development. When Matheson and Guhle return, I'd bench Adam Engstrom and Noah Dobson, but Dobson won't be cut from the roster—that's for sure. #9.5M$ForAnother7Years

To my great dismay, it'll be Engstrom and Reinbacher, unfortunately.

Overtime

As for the offense, the return of injured players will rebalance the lines: the top-6 will consist of the six best forwards (Larkin, Suzuki, Slaf, Caufield, Newhook, and Demidov), and Jake Evans—who, by the way, is doing a great job—will return to his usual role, namely on the bottom-6.

I could see these lines in action as early as next week:

Caufield-Larkin-Demidov

Newhook-Suzuki-Slafkovsky

Bolduc-Danault-Texier

Anderson-Evans-Beck