The Flyers will play the Islanders tonight.

It's a game you won't want to miss, starting at 7:30 p.m., but Matvei Michkov won't be playing.

He's « sick. » Just as sick as Dylan Larkin was injured at training camp…



According to #Flyers GM Danny Briere, Matvei Michkov is out tonight due to illness. “He was feeling a little under the weather overnight. This morning, he came in, skated to try to get through it, & then it took a turn for the worse … got checked by our doctors, & they sent him home.” — Jackie Spiegel (@jackiespiegel93) November 28, 2026

Sick in the head, perhaps.

No, but let me doubt that, because even though Daniel Brière confirmed it, recent stories involving the club and the player make me doubt this reason for his absence.

According to Brière, he started feeling sick last night, tried to skate this morning, but the team doctors sent him home. That's quite a story the GM has come up with.

Maybe it's true that he's sick. But even if it is, the Michkov saga isn't over. After all, his attitude won't change, and his GM is probably weighing all his options.

In any case, no one on social media believes his “illness.”

What perfect timing to get sick, though. 🤫 — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) November 29, 2026

Well, okay… — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) November 29, 2026

I honestly don't think he'll be traded this season, but the Russian will become a restricted free agent at the end of the season. Brière might wait until the last second to make a move. Is this a situation similar to Simon Edvinsson's? No.

Edvinsson is so determined not to stay in Detroit that he's turning down hostile offers from other teams to prevent the Wings from matching the offer. In Philadelphia, the player isn't quite there yet—at least not publicly.

But let's just say it's looking more and more like the end for him in the City of Brotherly Love.

In Brief

– Speaking of the Wolf.

Mike Rupp | Real Kyper & Bourne | Michkov & #LetsGoFlyers: You've got a fanbase that I truly believe thinks you should get rid of everyone—all management, all players—except him. And then you've got a team that's trying to create some sort of team structure, team identity, and accountability, and it's just kind of lost in all this. This is where this player stands. And it just seems inevitable to me that eventually this will reach a point where they'll have to part ways. 11/27 #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 28, 2026

– Obviously.

Jeremy Lauzon held back when asked to comment on Arber Xhekaj after the game https://t.co/1esYZRUtvX — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 29, 2026

– Good call.